Meet Esther Griffith The Artist Who Will Be Bringing To Life Prominent Caribbean Figures To Wikipedia

One of the challenges with Caribbean history is that images do not exist for the many heroes and prominent people we learned about. Meet Esther Griffith who has been tasked with telling Caribbean history to the world through art on Wikipedia. Esther is a studio painter, illustrator, and ceramicist from Trinidad and Tobago. She enjoys exploring the visual language of colour and form. Her art usually features portraits where hyperrealism is juxtaposed against the abstract. The colours are vibrant and expressive; she builds up layer upon layer, with rich results. Her work has been collected by art lovers in the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Trinidad & Tobago. She has exhibited her work in Trinidad and Canada. Here is our conversation with Esther Griffith.

How did you become interested in art and painting?

When I was little I used to see my Mum do sketches of people. That got me interested in the human figure. As I grew up I took an interest in nature… the colors and textures found in the world around me.

What was your first reaction when you were chosen as one of the artists for the Wikimedia Unseen project to fill in the gaps?

To be honest, I wondered why me, because there are so many talented illustrators out there besides myself. But then when I started the research on these figures, it became less about me and more about how to do the subjects of the stories justice by bringing them more visibility.

What are some of the challenges you face trying to create visuals of these Caribbean figures?

One is the availability of images that can be used as reference images to create the original art. It’s amazing because we live in an age where people can snap multiple selfies and post online. However, here we have historical figures that have done notable things, but who have limited images freely available in the public sphere.

Another challenge is ensuring that I captured not just the likeness of the person, but their disposition or spirit in this illustration. I wanted to bring them to life.

Can you tell us who are the first 10 Caribbean figures you will be creating?

I’ve been commissioned by Wikimedia Foundation to do three. They are Asquith Xavier – was a West Indian-born Briton who ended a colour bar at British Railways in London by fighting to become the first non-white train guard at Euston railway station in 1966;