Miami Carnival’s First Virtual Weekend Captured The Vibrant Esprit Dimension Of The Rich Culture of Miami Carnival

Miami is positioned as the backdrop and foundation of the rich Caribbean heritage that makes Miami Carnival so unique.

Miami Carnival pushed forward this year with control of their narrative into the digital future related to their brand. Their first online cultural presentation took place this past weekend. Traditionally an in-person extravaganza, this year, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee reshaped the perspective of how their patrons and supporters connected for this annual celebration. Miami Carnival is made possible with the support of the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. This year’s sponsors included: The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Carib Beer, The City of Miami Beach, North Beach Bandshell, and The Rhythm Foundation.

The production team was able to capture the Miami Carnival tradition by combining pageantry, rhythmic storytelling, and creativity. This year, Miami Carnival proved that even though online, the people’s energy and connection, and support of Miami Carnival could be felt.

Solidifying their position by their creative production reminded people how Miami Carnival is simply like no other carnival. The sun’s backdrop, palm trees, and cultural vibe allow Miami Carnival to be celebrated uniquely. The weekend was narrated through the official Host of Miami Carnival, MC Sizwe. He guided the audience throughout the medley of the Caribbean and artistic culture that makes Miami so exceptional.

“Shift, pivot, and adapt are words that are synonymous with Miami Carnival this year. Although we could not celebrate our 36th year with everyone in person, we felt the love and the energy of all those who tuned in to watch our Miami Carnival Virtual weekend. Special thank you to our Miami Carnival masquerade bands Freaks Mas and Wassi Ones, Mike Andrews, Tifa, Sizwe,Steel Away, Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, Resurrection Steel,Sticks and Tones, DJ Fly Guy, Cool Blaze, Barrie Hype, House Arrest,Giselle D’ Wassi One,Ricardo Drue,Gillian Smart,Dlife,Voice, Nailah Blackman, Eddy Charles & The A Team Band,Marzville and Motto. We are excited and grateful for the positive feedback we received during the four-day virtual weekend. We continue to remain dedicated to the celebration of the Caribbean and Carnival Culture of South Florida”, stated Joan Hinkson, Miami Broward Carnival Chair.

“As a destination, we are all learning how to pivot and make what worked before still work but in a virtual format. The Miami Carnival Committee did a great job in showcasing the beauty of what makes Miami Carnival so special”, said Connie Kinnard, Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The reach domestically and internationally to people interested in the Caribbean culture and performance arts showcased each year was a big part of Miami Carnival this year through social media channels and streaming opportunities. While the Miami Carnival energy is the in-person connection, this celebration of 36 years served as a great alternative. It has us all excited about having everyone come back into the market for next year’s Miami Carnival. We applaud the leadership of the Carnival for having the “Show Must Go On” attitude, and the GMCVB will continue partnering to showcase Miami’s Caribbean connection.”

Viewers can catch the replay at shttps://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.

What people are saying about the Miami Carnival Virtual Weekend

-Missing Carnival outside, but this feeling is great now!!!!

– Everyone watching from Brooklyn

-Chipping in the living room with my Sticks N Tones T-shirt!

-Very nice. Thank you, Miami Broward One Carnival, for this wonderful experience! Don’t forget to vote

-Born in Belize, listening all the way from Hamilton Georgia

Stay in touch with Miami Carnival on social media [email protected] and www.miamicarnival.org.