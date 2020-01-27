Minister Bartlett Congratulates Koffee on Her Grammy Win

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett extended his heartfelt congratulations to Jamaican teen sensation Koffee on winning the Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category, earlier today in Los Angeles. Koffee becomes the first woman and the youngest artist to win the award in this category, for her album Rapture.

“We offer heartfelt congratulations to Koffee for this tremendous achievement,” said Minister Bartlett. “She is following in the footsteps of other reggae greats who have played a pivotal role in taking our irresistible rhythm to the world. We are a land of extraordinary talent and Koffee is yet another example,” said Minister Bartlett.

This accomplishment by Koffee, born Mikayla Simpson, is significant as it serves as a precursor to the start to Reggae Month and ahead of Women’s Month in March.

Koffee won from a field of fellow Jamaicans Julian Marley for “As I Am”, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics for “The Final Battle,” and “More Work To Be Done” by Third World, which was produced by Damian Marley; as well as English band Steel Pulse for “Mass Manipulation.”

