The 2020 Grammy Nominations for Best Reggae Album Announced

The Grammys have announced the names of the nominees for the Best Reggae Album award for 2020. The nominees are Koffee for the album “Rapture “, Julian Marley for the album “The As I Am”, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics for the album “The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics”, Steel Pulse for the album “Mass Manipulation” and Third World for the “More Work To Be Done”.

Koffee’s Grammy nomination is a tremendous achievement as this is her first album. She is amongst veterans reggae artists/bands who are past winners and nominees. It is Julian Marley’s second nomination. He was nominated in 2009 for the Best Reggae Album Grammy for the album “Awake’. Sly & Robbie won the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 1998 for the album “Friends”. This is their 12th Grammy nomination. Steel Pulse won the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 1986 for the album “Babylon The Bandit”. This is their 9th Best Reggae Album Grammy nomination. This is Third World’s 9th Best Reggae Album Grammy nomination.

Sting & Shaggy won the 2019 Grammy with the album “44/876”. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley won the 2018 Grammy for the album “Stony Hill”.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January. 26th, 2020, on CBS at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time/5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Here are the album covers, release date, and the record labels for the 2020 Best Reggae Grammy Album Nominations.

Koffee – “Rapture”

Released on March 14, 2019 on the Columbia Records UK label

Julian Marley – As I Am

Released on January 25, 2019, on the Ghetto Youths International & Zojak World Wide labels

Steel Pulse – Mass Manipulation

Released on May 17th, 2019, on the Rootfire Cooperative / Wiseman Doctrine labels

Third World – More Work To Be Done

Released on August 16th, 2019, on the Ghetto Youths International label

Information and Photo Source: Koffee Facebook, Amazon Music, Third World Grammy Profile, Steel Pulse Grammy Profile, Sly & Robbie Grammy Profile, Julian Marley Grammy Profile