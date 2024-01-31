Mya, Wyclef Jean, Rvssian, Masicka, Marcia Griffiths among IMC 2024 Powerhouse Lineup

Internationally acclaimed dancehall producer Rvssian, his compatriots Masicka, Konshens and Queen of Reggae Marcia Griffiths, are among an impressive lineup of influential figures, who are set to converge in Kingston for the second staging of the Island Music Conference, from February 21st to 25th.

Slated for the event as well is dancehall star Teejay and Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy, who will be joining forces with iconic names such as Wyclef Jean, R&B singer Mya, filmmaker Jay Will, T&T soca artiste Kes and SVG’s Skinny Fabulous.

Rvssian and Masicka are slated to take part on a panel discussing “New Genres of the Caribbean”, on day one of the event (Wednesday February 21), alongside DJ Trini of 93.9 WKYS, acclaimed songwriter and producer Mikie Bennett and Cultural Studies lecturer at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies, Dr. Stefan Walcott.

In addition to the powerhouse convergence of top-tier artistes and key stakeholders, this year’s conference will also feature an immersive two-day song writing workshop centered on the art of crafting impactful punch lines and clever rhymes.

This workshop will be led by renowned producer and songwriter, Mikie Bennett, who will take the lead in guiding participants through what is expected to be an immersive musical journey, which promises a unique opportunity for aspiring artistes and songwriters to enhance their skills and creativity. This will also result in one individual having his/her song professionally recorded.

According to event chairman, Dancehall megastar Orville “Shaggy” Burrell, like last year’s staging, this year’s conference will provide a platform for music professionals to exchange experiences, cultivate alliances, share knowledge and gain from networking opportunities which can contribute to the growth and enrichment of their respective careers.

“I believe that with the right effort, we can see a music fraternity wherein artistes and professionals across the board stand to gain more than they lose. That starts with a conversation,” Shaggy said.

Aside from the two-day songwriting workshop, IMC 2024, which is set to take place predominantly at the Courtleigh Hotel in New Kingston, will showcase more than 15 panels, thus offering a diverse programme for participants. This year’s conference will also feature the captivating IMC Showcase and the Style & Film event.

IMC Co-Founders / Co-Directors – Sharon Burke and Judith Bodley have pulled out all the stops, securing partnerships and procuring the biggest names and global music organisations for Jamaica, whilst curating panels and workshops to drive music and careers to greater levels.

Days two to five will consist as well, of panels, and workshops, featuring prominent music executives and practitioners who will unravel and provide insights into crucial global music topics. There also will be keynote addresses, from noteworthy speakers including Vivian Scott-Chew who will present on “The Making of Shabba Ranks: The Untold Story, and Wyclef Jean who will delve deep into the topic “Sync- Music Licensing is the Future”.

IMC 2024 discussions also include the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the music industry, the nuances of publicity, branding strategies, artiste management, digital music marketing strategies, effective money management among others.

A team of global industry professionals and panellists will also delve into the topic “How to make the News”. This session will explore the ways in which artistes can effectively capture media attention in the digital age, and will offer an uncensored examination of news, values, storytelling techniques, and strategic promotion.

The event will culminate on Sunday February 25th with panels on “Making Music Videos That Matter”, :Sound System – Reach and Relevance” and “Caribbean Music and Film”, with accompanying screenings of Short Films from the Caribbean and the Jamaican Premiere of the feature “Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall”.

The aim of the IMC is to nurture the growth of Caribbean music worldwide, and connect stakeholders such as artistes, songwriters, producers and musicians with the pulse of the global music industry.

The conference’s intimate nature presents a unique opportunity for all attendees, to connect with influential figures in an accessible setting, as the event facilitates direct contact with key players in the music industry. It provides an unparalleled platform for artistes and professionals to engage with industry leaders ensuring a personalized and impactful experience.

Photo – William Richards Photography