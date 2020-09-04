New Caribbean Web-TV Channel Irietimestv.com Gets Ready to Launch

The online space is about to welcome a new Caribbean-Centric TV station. After 11 years of successfully operating live internet radio, Leroy “Dreamy” Riley of irietimes.com has partnered with veteran filmmaker Michael “Barri” Brown of BarriVision Films to form irietimesTV.com. The new venture will bring about a new internet television station with island flair that will be free to watch worldwide.

The schedule of programs will include BarriVision originals such as My LiKKle Food Spot featuring South Florida personality Eddy Edwards, Where in JA is Dry Lan’ Touris?, Shelf Life and Gospel Rhythms, all of which did very successful runs on local stations in Jamaica, Canada and the USA. “These are unprecedented times that call for all businesses to evolve if they are to survive,” says Michael Brown, BarriVision Films CEO. “We took a look at all the inventory of programs we have, spoke to several producers also sitting on bodies of work and found a way to bring that work to the world.”

Among the bespoke programs is Culture Corner with media personality, Sophia Nicholson and Grooving with Crosslinks, produced in Jamaica by Jamaica Youth for Christ in their Crosslinks recording studio, featuring young Gospel Artistes. In addition, several independent producers have already agreed to air programs that reflect a cross section of the Caribbean such as popular entertainment program 5 Sur 5 and The Caribbean Edge, complimented by movies from filmmakers far and wide.

“The goal is to bring the Caribbean to the world via one online medium that is free and easy to access,” says irietimesTV.com President and Technical Director, Dreamy Riley. “We decided to make it free to the public rather than go the route of monthly subscriptions because we wanted to make it a station that anyone could watch, from anywhere at any time. Our website is up and running with information on what’s to come so we invite people to check it out.” The station is already being tested and will be ready to roll out within the next few weeks.