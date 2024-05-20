New Dancehall Sensation Nigy Boy Receives Standing Ovation at NY State Assembly Session

Nigel Hector, better known as the dancehall artist Nigy Boy, was recognized by the New York State Assembly on May 7, 2024, when Caribbean American member of the Assembly, Alicia Hyndman, revealed that he had been working in her office as an intern. Nigy Boy is from Springfield Gardens in Queens, New York, and Hyndman introduced him as a “reggae superstar” who spends his time on weekends in places like Guyana, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

Nigy Boy welcomed by the Assembly

Hyndeman told the Assembly that the musical artist has 550,00 followers on Instagram, nearly 250,000 listeners per month on Spotify, and more than 160,000 Spotify streams in the past week for “Judgement,” his newest song. He was welcomed by NY House Speaker Carl Heastie who expressed thanks for the contributions he is making to music and the arts. Heastie noted that Nigy Boy was set to perform at the UBS Arena in New York City on May 10, 2024, and that he is scheduled to perform in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Florida Jerk Festival on Memorial Day weekend. Heastie added that Nigy Boy would always be welcome at the Assembly, after which the performer got a standing ovation from the Assembly members.

Nigy Boy goes viral

Nigy Boy, 23, is a political science student at Long Island’s Stonybrook University. He is working on new music while he continues his studies to become a lawyer. In recent years, he has covered songs via his Instagram and TikTok accounts, catching the attention of the Jamaican Grammy Award-winning producer, Rvssian. Nigy Boy has worked with Rvssian on the popular “Dutty Money Riddim” to drop “Continent,” a song that created a stir on social media. “Continent” has received 11 million views on YouTube and more than 2.5 million streams on Spotify. Dancehall fans have described it as the best song on the riddim, which features artists like Jade Kingdom, Govana, Sean Paul, and Valiant, among others. Nigy Boy also released “Judgement” on the “Payment Plan Riddim” by Rvssian. It received more than six million views on YouTube.

Photo – Nigy Boy