New Internet Service from Barbados-Based Company, Neptune Communications, Available in Jamaica

A new internet service company has launched its operations in Jamaica. The firm’s priority is reliable connectivity for cloud users, said Neptune Communications CEO Julian Jordan. Its portfolio of products will also include online security solutions. Neptune believes that its satellite service will offer “game-changing” and resilient broadband internet access for government entities and companies fueled by information. The company is ready to offer data via an independent infrastructure that will ensure the greatest possible uptime. Neptune’s mission is to keep its customers “always on,” Jordan said.

The Neptune Communications CEO went on to note the fact that the Caribbean region is extremely vulnerable to network outages and downtime because of both natural and human-caused disasters and hazards, including hurricanes, cable breaks, downed trees, and volatility in the electrical grid. Climate change is only making conditions worse, Jordon added, stating that Neptune’s approach is to offer “a truly redundant path” for data via independent infrastructure. Neptune already covers the entirety of Jamaica’s geography and plans to hire skilled Jamaicans to help address the needs of the island’s government and businesses

Julian W. Jordan, the firm’s CEO, has over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry and is a regional leader on the impact that broadband connectivity has on emergency communication systems related to public safety, national security, and economic development. He was a senior consultant to the Digital Infrastructure Initiative of the World Bank Group and is a member of NCB Capital Markets (Barbados) and Peloton international Boards of Directors. He has a BA in Science of Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Business.

Neptune’s Managing Director for Jamaica, Brian Bennett-Easy has over 25 years of experience in Jamaica, including 16 years in telecommunications as COO for Digicel Media Jamaica. He serves as chair of the Overseas Examination Commission and sits on the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and the HEART/NTSA Trust and is a member of multiple committees, including Information & Communication Technologies (HEART/NTSA), Programs & Projects (HEART/NTSA), Procurement and Contracts (JSIF) and the Bernard Lodge Enterprise Team (OPM). He attended the University of the West Indies, the Edinburgh Business School, and the Wharton School.

Neptune is planning to stage an official launch event in Jamaican soon.

Photo by Rahul Chakraborty on Unsplash