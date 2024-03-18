Newcomer Milawno Earns First iTunes Reggae Chart Entry

New on the scene, dancehall artist Milawno has earned his first entry onto the US iTunes Reggae Chart with his track “Slide Inn”, debuting at 113 and peaking at number 34 on February 20, 2024. This feat is not an easy one to achieve but the Trelawny native has managed to overcome what many have failed to do so soon into their career.

Born Jamar Allen in the rural community of Calabar, Milawno burst onto the dancehall scene in 2022. He has since been working very closely with Simpac Music and has also been featured on several productions by ZJs Liquid and Dymond from popular Jamaican radio station Zip 103 FM. Milawno continues this trend by teaming with ZJ West on this track under Yo West Productions label, a project that was co-produced by Simpac Music alongside Syco Beats.

“Slide Inn”, distributed by OneRPM, is a hardcore dancehall track laced with sexual innuendos throughout the entire song. There is, however, a clean version available for radio airplay. An official music video was released and uploaded to Milawno’s YouTube channel on February 10. It has amassed almost 65,000 views to date.

With his charting and YouTube success, Milawno is surely on his way to taking over the dancehall industry in Jamaica and inevitably, global acclaim. It is the general notion of ZJ West and Simpac Music that “Slide Inn” is definitely the way in for Milawno.

Instagram: @milawno__

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@milawno?_t=8k3iaWhKj13&_r=1

“Slide Inn” Official Music Video

Purchase: Slide Inn – Single by Milawno & Yo West