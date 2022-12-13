No Recovery Tourism Without Workers, Says Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Bartlett

People remain at the core of tourism’s recovery and future growth, says Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, Hon Edmund Bartlett. Speaking at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA’s) Travel Marketplace in Puerto Rico yesterday, Minister Bartlett underscored that there can be no recovery without tourism workers.

“The pandemic has brought with it its own set of disruptions and the retention of staff is one such disruption. Globally, we have seen a shift where tourism workers have left the industry for more lucrative and flexible opportunities.

This shift points to the gap in the labor market arrangements and the renumeration of our workers. We need to fix this gap because there is no real recovery without our workers who are at the heart of the industry,” said Minister Bartlett.

Minister Bartlett was speaking on public private partnership panel at the CHTA Travel Marketplace in Puerto Rico. The other panelists included Minister of Tourism and Transport, Cayman Islands, Hon. Kenneth Bryan; Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, St. Lucia, Hon Ernest Hilaire; Chairman, Sandals Resort International and President, Sandals Foundation, Adam Stewart; and CEO Discover Puerto Rico, Brad Dean.

“Tourism workers have also complained about tenure, mobility and portability which highlights the need to professionalize the industry. To do this, the building of our human capital through training and certification will be critical to enable workers to demand more and retain the highest levels of skill sets,” added Minister Bartlett.

Jamaica’s response has been the establishment of the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation, which as the training arm of the Ministry of Tourism, is set to transform the labor market arrangements within the tourism sector by producing a highly skilled workforce to meet the growing demands of the industry.

After a one-year hiatus, the CHTA has returned to an in-person event for its 40th Caribbean Travel Marketplace being held in Puerto Rico from October 3-5, 2022.

