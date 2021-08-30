Official Miami Carnival Celebration To Take Place Columbus Day Week at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds October 8-10, 2021

The Spirit of Miami Carnival Vibe in the Air With A Backdrop of Covid 19-Protocols in Place

The energy, the people, and the vibe of Miami Carnival have helped shape the cultural landscape of South Florida for the past 37 years. This year’s celebration will encompass that same energy with a slightly different look and feel to the annual festival. The Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee has worked diligently with Miami-Dade County officials and medical doctors for the past six months. They have also kept a watchful eye on the CDC’s Covid-19 guidelines and protocols. The safety and health of the Miami Carnival’s masquerade bands, steel bands, vendors, volunteers, performers, sponsors, and patrons are at the forefront of this year’s planning and production of the 37th annual Miami Carnival Celebration.

All of the signature Miami Carnival events will occur at The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc. (10901 SW 24th St, Miami, 33165, FL) from October 8-10th. All attendees and participants will be required to wear a mask at all times and present a negative PCR Test that needs to be done no earlier than October 6th before entering all of the official Miami Carnival events produced by the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, that will begin on October 8th. There will also be a temperature check at each entrance point, and attendees who do not have hand sanitizer will be provided with a small bottle.

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is the Host Sponsor. Miami Carnival is possible With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor, and the Board of County Commissioners.

“We continue to prepare for the safest possible Carnival under the ever-changing conditions for a safe and enjoyable 2021, “Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

“Once again, we look forward to the annual Miami Carnival, which is the premier Caribbean cultural event in the US, back to Greater Miami. The COVID-19 protocols planned by the host committee for the Miami Carnival are key in keeping the attendees safe as possible. In addition, in-person festivals, events, and conventions are still happening in Greater Miami and Miami Beach, and we welcome their presence while meeting and visiting responsibly,” said Connie Kinnard, Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Due to some Covid restrictions and Covid vaccinations and testing at the Central Broward Regional Park, the Miami Broward Carnival One Host Committee is moving their Panorama and J’ouvert events to Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds.

This year one of the requirements for the masquerade bands was that each reveler would be provided with a mask to wear with their costume.

“Our Carnival and J’ouvert Bands are anxiously waiting for both J’ouvert and Mas to display their secrets in store for their masqueraders finally. This year will be a Blockbuster Movie,” states Nigel Alfred, President of the South Florida Carnival Band Leaders Association.

Miami Carnival Official Signature Events -October 8-10 at the Miami- Dade County

Miami Carnival’s public awareness campaign regarding their health and safety Covid protocols includes billboards, radio ads, and an expanded social media footprint to ensure that those coming to Miami know where they can get tested and vaccinated while still enjoying all cultural gems that Miami has to offer safely.

The Miami Jr. Carnival will be postponed to 2022 to ensure that all children under 12 have a chance to be vaccinated.

List of Miami Carnival Bands for 2021

One Island Band, Freaks Mas, Ramajay International, Dingolay Mas, Revel Nation, GenX, Euphoria Production, K-Paya, Savage Mas, Mascots International, DJunction Mas, Party Room Squad / Fusion Mas, Break Awae Kru, Wassi One / Natural Disasters, Collective Mas, Ti-Chapo Mas

Miami Carnival Steelbands

Sticks N Tones, New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra, Resurrection Steele Orchestra, Melo Grove Steel Orchestra, Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Metro Steel Orchestra

Concert Lineup

Headlined by-Bunji Garlin + Fayann Lyons and the Viking Band

Ravi B & Karma-3x Chutney Soca Monarch, Dil E Nadan, The A Team Band, Iwer George, Motto, Nadia Baston, Teddyson John & Band, Patrice Roberts, Julien Believe, Asa Banton, Wendy & DJ Judgement, Destra Garcia, Skinny Banton, Jeran Pacasio

Friday, October 8th

Panorama

5pm-11pm

Cost: $30

Saturday-October 9th

J’ouvert

7am-3pm

Cost:$35

Sunday, October 10th

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands +Concert

11am-11pm

Parade begins at 12noon

Concert starts at 1 pm

Cost: $40

Cost after 5 pm-$45

VIP Experience

$150

Miami Carnival’s Free Park & Ride Buses will run from the following locations for the entire weekend to the official events at Miami -Dade County Fairgrounds.

If you plan to take the park and ride bus, you will be required to wear a mask at all times and present a negative PCR Test that needs to be done no earlier than Wednesday, October 6th. This will be required before boarding the bus.

Lauderdale Performing Arts Center-3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, Fl 33311

Golden Glades Interchange-1600 State Rd 9, Miami, Fl 33169

Tropical Park-7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, Fl 33155

Friday-October 8th-4pm-midnight

Saturday-October 9th-5am-4 pm

Sunday-October 10-9 am-midnight

PCR Covid Test Sites

Miami-Dade-County

https://www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page

Broward County-https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/pages/collection-sites.aspx

Palm Beach county-https://discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/Pages/testing-sites.aspx

Follow Miami Carnival on Social Media

[email protected]

Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/

[email protected]

You can also find up-to-date information at https://miamicarnival.org/.

