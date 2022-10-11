Photo Highlights: Melodic and Rhythmic Pulses of the Steel Pan Reverberated, Filled the Air at 2022 Miami Carnival’s Panorama

Annually, the much-heralded Miami Carnival attracts people in the upteen thousands revel and celebrate Caribbean culture and heritage in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale environs. And as usual, one of the biggest attractions of this marvelous yearly event is the Panorama steel pan competition. The Panorama event takes place on Friday at Miami Carnival, and this year the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida was the venue where the six competing bands vied for supremacy.

Produced by Miami Broward One Carnival Host Commitee, Inc., this year’s episode of Panorama featured a nothing but A-list bands: Out An Bad; New Generations Branches; Lauderhill Steel Ensemble; Elite Pan Stars; Melo Groove Steel Orchestra; and Metro Steel Orchestra. Plus, there were guest international bands: Waiwai Steel Orchestra (Japan); and Roadblock Steel, Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony (Trinidad). What’s more, there were guest Djs, including Dj Cleve as well as MC, Mike Andrews along with the Broward Stilt Dancers.

In the Early Going

Let the Competition Begin!

‘Out An Bad’ Band

‘New Generation Branches’ Band

‘Lauderhill Steel Ensemble’ Victorious After the Dust Settled

Since 2003, the Lauderhill Steel Ensemble (“LSE”) has been doing their thing at a very high level in the realm of steel pan playing and competition. A community band that began through a collaboration with the City of Lauderhill Parks and Recreation, LSE no doubt has been one of the longest running steel drum bands based out of South Florida. And there was lots of jubilation among the band’s members after being declared victorious at Panorama 2022. Congrats to LSE for a job well done!

Photos by Nick Ford, who lives and works in South Florida.