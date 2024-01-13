“Pocket Rocket” Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Featured in Essence Magazine

On January 4, 2024, Jamaica’s legendary sprint champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is known affectionately by fans as “Pocket Rocker” for her fast starts, announced on Instagram that she was featured in the January/February issue of Essence magazine, a lifestyle publication based in the United States. The issue celebrates the achievements of Black women in sports.

The Instagram Post

Fraser-Pryce’s Instagram post to her 932,000-plus followers described the article as covering aspects of her professional and personal life. Her post, which accompanied five photos of the athlete dressed in a variety of fashion ensembles, read, “I had the pleasure of being featured in the Jan/Feb 24’ @essence issue that celebrates Black Women in Sports. Thank you @missjabali for the thoughtful interview where we discussed life both on and off the track. On stands now.”

Bringing Grace and Athleticism to Essence

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is well known for her speed and multiple world 100-meter titles, as well as for her inspirational and philanthropic work. Now, the Essence article offers fans a different view of the athlete as she reveals her fashion sense by modeling lines from the global sportswear powerhouse Nike along with luxury garb from the high-fashion house, Louis Vuitton. Fraser-Pryce last appeared in Essence magazine in November 2023 when she signed an endorsement deal with the luxury watch brand, Richard Mille. With this move, she joined other sports legends in expanding her influence beyond sports into a wider cultural environment.

Pushing Against Barriers

In the November 2023 article in Essence upon her signing with Richard Mille, Fraser-Pryce noted that she is interested in “pushing barriers.” She added that throughout her life people had always told her what she could or couldn’t do, but through her deal with the luxury watch brand, she would be part of a brand that understands that “age doesn’t limit your progress” and “At the end of the day, we have the same vision as it pertains to our legacy. What we want to achieve is timeless.”

Fans Send Their Love and Support

Starting 2024 on a positive note, Fraser-Pryce and her fans are seeing things turning around from the ups and downs she has experienced in her life. Her spectacular fashion photos in Essence brought much support from her Instagram followers, one of whom posted, “Wow!!! So deserving of all of this Celebration of who You are!!!!! Pics are beautiful,” while another added, “I love love love all of this for you!! Deserving of every single ounce of goodness, niceness, blessing and abundance! We celebrate You!!”.