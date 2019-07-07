Professional Women Over 30 and Single? 3 Reasons Why You Might Be

You studied long and hard. You attended College/University and obtained your Bachelor’s, and Master’s Degrees or even your Doctorate. You landed a good job; you may even own a house and a nice car. You have accomplished all that you set out to. You have made it!

You are over 30. You’re still single and lonely!

Some people think that loneliness is something trifling that passes in hours or days. It is a feeling that a lot of us have experienced at some point in time. It’s a deep searing ache down inside, which makes a person sad.

I have personally experienced loneliness that lasted for years. I felt isolated and deprived of love. I thought that something was wrong with me! Nothing was wrong with me physically, but with my way of thinking.

Before I continue, let me state that the point of this article is not to stereotype all single women over the age of 30, or to put anyone into a box. Some persons are single because they choose to be, and simply not interested in being in a serious relationship at this time in their life. Others are single because maybe they have just got out of a failed relationship or have dated relentlessly and just haven’t found someone with whom they’re truly compatible. However, for professional women over 30, who are looking for answers to the puzzling question “Why am I still single?” here are some possible reasons why you might be.

Since I’ve become a Relationship Consultant, numerous persons – especially professional women – in their 30s, 40s and even 50s have expressed how hard it is for them to attract and or keep suitable partners. These persons are all professionals who thought with all their accomplishments it would be easy to attract and keep mates.

Why is it so hard – especially for professional women – to find suitable men?

This quiz was given to a group of professional men.

QUESTION: Who are you more likely to go for?

a) A woman who’s smart, independent and “together.”

Photo Source: 123rf