Prohibiting the use of “bad words” on stage does not diminish the Jamaican Culture

3 hours ago
by Joelle "Wendy" Wright
Recently the Jamaican dancehall artist & reality show star Spice appealed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness Jamaican to legalize “bad/curse words” as it is holding back our culture. She alluded to the fact that “foreigners” are embracing Jamaican curse words, while the government is cracking down on it. Then added that foreigner are profiting from what is “our own.”

What Spice neglects to realize is that they are drawn to these curse  words because to them it usually sounds funny and at times they associate the words with the “positive” feelings they have towards Jamaica – a country they love. If many of these individuals and foreign governments knew the meaning or origins of these words they would most likely be banned on the international stage as well.

They are called curse words for a reason. They are inappropriate. Think back to when we were in school. If caught using curse words, you were definitely up for suspension or any other disciplinary action for being foul-mouthed. Growing up, curse words couldn’t be used in the presence of adults, especially our parents and grandparents. Why? The answer is simple – it is INAPPROPRIATE and a sign of disrespect. Period!

It is quite a stretch for folks to equate asking people to act decent in the public sphere to censoring culture. American artist, R Kelly got into trouble in Jamaica by simulating sex act on stage. So that is evidence that censorship against lewd conduct is not just limited to the Jamaican artists. Juxtapose the behavior of those same artist on stage versus their desire to have air play. These artists go to lengths to make CLEAN VERSIONS of songs for radio and TV…. why do you think they do that? They themselves know that the explicit lyrics are inappropriate for the listening public that includes impressionable children.

Why does Spice believe that cursing in Jamaican increases your monetary worth as an artist? Sean Paul and Shaggy are two examples of artists with clean songs and lyrics who thrive financially and doing well internationally. Personally speaking, I have authored four books with stories promoting the Jamaican culture and its people and I did not have to write a single character in the stories using explicit language. Patois is so rich that it is easy to be creative without being graphic, raw and crude.

I beg to argue that cleaning up our act on stage – whether it be toning down the explicit content of lewd sex acts, can have a direct impact of cleaning up our culture. It doesn’t diminish it.

Photo source: 123rf

