Culture

Quiz: Which Jamaican Celebrities Should You Spend the Quarantine With?

11 hours ago
by Brittany Khaleel

Quarantine and social isolation can be a little more bearable if you spend it with the right people. Find out which Jamaican celebrities would be in your quarantine house with this quiz.

Correct!

Wrong!

Correct!

Wrong!

Correct!

Wrong!

Correct!

Wrong!

Correct!

Wrong!

Share the quiz to show your results !

Subscribe to see your results

Which Jamaican Celebrities Should You Spend the Quarantine With?

I'm %%personality%%. How about you ?

%%description%%

But I'm also %%personality%%

%%description%%

Loading...

About the author

Brittany Khaleel

View all posts

You may also like