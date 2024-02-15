Reggae Legend Tony Rebel Added to the South Florida Afro-Carib Festival

Reggae icon Tony Rebel has been added to the lineup of the 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), in Miramar, Florida. Rebel, born Patrick George Anthony Barrett on January 15, 1962, in Manchester Parish, Jamaica, is a renowned reggae deejay known for his uplifting and positive roots-oriented dancehall music. Barrett’s career began as a singer, performing as Papa Tony or Tony Ranking in local talent contests and on sound systems like Sugar Minott’s “Youth Promotion.” He gained prominence in the early 1990s working with Donovan Germain’s Penthouse setup, achieving a big hit in 1990 with “Fresh Vegetable” and establishing a unique singjay style of delivery. Barrett signed with Columbia Records in 1992, releasing the album “Vibes of the Times” in 1993, featuring international hits like the title track and “Nazerite Vow.” In 1994, he founded his record label, ‘Flames,’ and started the annual Rebel Salute reggae festival in Mandeville, Jamaica, held every year on his birthday. Additionally, in 2001, Barrett wrote, recorded, and donated the song “Not All About Money” to the United Nations Volunteers programme for inclusion on the International Year of Volunteers 2001 website and CD, which was chosen as the lead song for the CD. Rebel’s addition to the ACF lineup comes due to popular demand, and he is expected to bring his inspiring music and vibrant energy to the festival, enhancing an already exciting event.

The event is presented by Visit Lauderdale & Memorial Healthcare System, and hosted by City of Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis. The Afro-Carib Festival (ACF) is happening on Saturday, February 17, 2024, 6pm-11pm ET, at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027.

Headlining the festival is afro-beats o-beats megastar Fireboy DMl, Grammy award-winner reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid , and old-school school dancehall hitmaker Nadine Sutherland and the Afro-Creole Konpa artist Kenny Haiti, Joining this international lineup are local performers – conscious rap artist Yung Wylin, famous for his IG hit “Good Energy”, and classic salsa artist David Lucca will bring his Latin groove to the stage. Jason Panton, DJ and culturalist from The Shrine and Dub Wise will bring his authentic roots vibe to the stage in between sets.

Each year, the Afro-Carib Festival celebrates the blended cultures and shared bonds rooted in African origins and the Caribbean islands. These powerful roots have created a people rich in music, culture, and cuisine. Ticket holders will enjoy live performances by a carefully curated, first-class roster of unique and soulful artists representing afrobeat, reggae, dancehall. konpa, and more genres from the African Diaspora.

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis commented, “We’ve had major success with the last three years of the Afro-Carib Festival and our 4th year will be even bigger and better! We have discovered that South Florida is hungry for an entertainment event that offers this particular combination of musical genres which brings the best of Black music and culture together on one stage. It has been an honor to produce an event that celebrates the African Diaspora in such a beautiful way, and highlights different cultures within the Diaspora through music, culture, and food.”

“Visit Lauderdale is proud to support the City of Miramar and its incredibly popular Afro-Carib Festival, which brings thousands of attendees and visitors to Southwest Broward for a fun and exciting day of celebrating music and culture from the Caribbean and African Diaspora. We are committed to supporting rich cultural events in our community and the Afro-Carib Festival has proven its viability and importance to the South Florida economy”, commented Stacy Ritter, President & CEO, Visit Lauderdale.

Local food vendors will serve up their specialty Caribbean and African dishes and merchandise vendors will offer unique finds, representing the many cultures of the Diaspora. For more Afro-Carib Festival information, please visit www.afrocaribfestmiramar.com.