Reignite Fire In Your Marriage…Three Absolutes

One of our favorite programs on youtube is called Bushcraft adventures. It’s a very interesting segment showing one man or woman camping in some snowy remote mountain, having to depend on fire to keep warm while cooking with wood. Michelle and I love this program because it gives such a warm and cozy feeling as we sit in the couch together watching it.

The interesting part is seeing how these guys passionately seek wood to keep the fire burning to avoid the ice cold weather affecting them adversely. The ultimate question Michelle and I ask each other is “what drives a person to go camping alone in ice cold weather when there is a warm and cozy home to go to?” But we quickly come to the realization that people are passionate about what they love and put every effort into keeping it going. Their hearts are into what they treasure the most.

In Matthew 6, Jesus said, “But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven where moth and rust do not destroy and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

The last sentence spells it all. It is powerful. Whatever you love the most, that’s where your passion is placed. Where do you place your best of your time? Some people place it in friends. Others are passionate about their cellphones or television.

In the early years of dating a man and woman tend to give their best and most precious time to each other. There thoughts are caught up in each other all the time. They plan and commit to meeting each other on dates and nothing stops it. The fire in them do not go dim because they keep it burning for each other. They get engaged and then get married. They commit to give their lives to each other in Holy matrimony. Then life happens…..kids join the family, careers start taking center stage, the wife starts spending more time with the kids than with the husband, the husband starts spending more time with work than with the wife. Busyness and stress takes over and the passion seem to leave the marriage relationship.

In Revelation 2, Jesus spoke to the Church at Ephesus: “Yet I hold this against you: You have forsaken the love you had at first. Consider how far you have fallen! Repent and do the things you did at first.” Our greatest passion should be poured out into our marriage following our passion for Christ. If the fire you once had burning in your marriage seem to be going out, it is not because it is just going out by itself. It is because you are not investing into your marriage relationship. Here are three absolutes that will reignite the fire and keep you and your spouse burning with passion for each other:

REMEMBER YOUR FIRST LOVE

In the middle of a busy life, husbands and wives need to stop and reminisce on the early years of dating and the marriage relationship. Talk about the fun times you once had and make every effort to light the fire again and keep it burning with regular dates. Marriage does not just happen. Marriage take intentional action.

RECOGNIZE WHAT HAS CHANGED

It is said that you take the person closest to you for granted. Is that you? Are you taking for granted the idea that your spouse will always be there so no need to invest in the relationship anymore? Are you spending more time with friends or things than with your spouse? Be intentional to put your spouse first following your relationship with Christ. The fire in your relationship will start burning again.

KEEP CHOPPING WOOD FOR THE FIRE

The only thing that keeps a fire going is what will ignite the flames to keep it going. Start up the fire again by doing the things you did in the early stages of dating and the marriage relationship. Do not let the fire go out in your marriage. Marriage is work but remember, you and your spouse are co-owners of the business. Team up and bring out the best in your marriage relationship and you will reap the harvest in due season if you do not let the fire go out in your marriage.

Photo Source – Deposit Photos