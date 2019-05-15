Rihanna Breaks New Ground by Joining Her Fashion Brand with LVMH

Superstar entertainer Rihanna, 31, has joined her Fenty fashion brand with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Fenty, the luxury fashion line created by Rihanna, will become a part of the largest luxury group in the world. The first products from the new firm will be made public in the next few weeks and are expected to have a disruptive impact on the fashion industry’s status quo.

With the new arrangement, Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color to have a top position at the luxury group. Additionally, her line will be the first new fashion house created by LVMH since 1987’s creation of Christian Lacroix. Fenty will thus join the ranks of legendary brands like Dior, Givenchy, Celine, and Fendi, placing Rihanna as an important break-through designer on numerous levels.

Joining with LVMH represents a formal acknowledgment from the established fashion sector that the multi-cultural heritage of the pop star, actress and image-maker has considerable global value, name recognition, and influence on designers such as Hedi Slimane and Nicolas Ghesquière. There is no longer a need to limit such designers to sportswear or streetwear as growth in the luxury industry no longer depends on re-inventing old and established fashion brands. Rihanna’s entry to the market also indicates that there is a new business reality marked by diverse, digital, and direct communications.

Commenting on the deal, Rihanna said that designing her line with LVMH is an “incredibly special moment.” She noted that the arrangement gives her a unique opportunity to create a fashion house in the luxury sector without artistic limits. She went on to say that she “could not imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise.”

News of the deal between Rihanna and LVMH was leaked in January 2019, but this was the first time either of the parties made officials remarks about their agreement. The deal represents an evolution in the synergy of celebrities and established brands, from collaboration on sports brands to longer-term deals featuring collaborations of stars and luxury brands.

Image Courtesy: Rihanna