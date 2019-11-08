Rihanna’s Dancehall Song ‘Work’ Reaches 1 Billion Views On YouTube

The video for the hit song “Work” by superstar singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, which features the singer Drake, has reached a milestone on YouTube by attaining 1 billion views on the platform. The tune was first recorded on February 22, 2018, and had two music videos associated with it. The first video, which broke records, features the Barbadian star Rihanna returning to her dancehall roots and utilizing patois in its lyrics.

This video was made in The Real Jerk Restaurant in Toronto, Canada, as its director wanted it to show an authentic West Indian neighborhood. When interviewed by Vogue Magazine, 2018, Rihanna discussed her approach to the recording. “I felt like if I enunciated the words too perfectly, it would just not be the same attitude or the same sass. Because that’s how we speak in the Caribbean.“ She added that the song “definitely” represents her culture” and she wanted to “put a little twist on my delivery.” The music video was directed by Julien Christian Lutz, better known as Director X, who had also directed Rihanna’s video for “Pon De Replay.” Rihanna has said the song is supposed to reflect a dancehall party like the ones she would attend in the Caribbean where people would “just dance and drink and smoke and flirt” and just enjoy the music. This is what she wanted to capture in the video. The second video begins right after the credits of the first toll by. This features Drake and Rihanna dancing in a “rec room” lit by neon lights. This video was directed by Tim Erem.

“Work” is the lead single from Rihanna’s eighth album entitled “Anti.” The song brought the signer her 14th Number 1 single and brought her and Drake two awards at the 509th Grammy Awards ceremony. One award was for Record of the Year, and the other was for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The two singers have had a long friendship and have collaborated for years, but the chemistry they display in “Work” was especially good. They recently celebrated the Toronto MC’s birthday together, Drake was one of the writers on the recording, working with PartyNextDoor, Rihanna, Monte Moir, Rupert “Sevn” Thomas, Allen Ritter and Matthew Samuels.

In another interview with Vogue Magazine in more recent times, Rihanna confirmed that her next album will be “reggae-inspired.” Additionally, she celebrated the release of her new “visual biography” entitled “Rihanna” that includes more than 1,000 images of the singer/fashion icon/entrepreneur over her 14-year career.

