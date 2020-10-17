Rowana-Kay Campbell Becomes First Jamaican to be Awarded Prestigious Oxford Scholarship

The University of Oxford in Oxfordshire, England is one of the oldest and most prestigious learning institutions in the world and Jamaican Rowana-Kay Campbell will soon be walking its hallowed halls. She’s the first Jamaican to be awarded the Oxford-ID Travel Group Foundation Bonham Carter Scholarship to the university.

Under the full scholarship, Campbell will be pursuing a Bachelor of Civil Law (Master of Laws) degree. Only one full scholarship is available each year to residents of select Caribbean countries that are pursuing courses in social sciences. It’s funded by the University of Oxford and Maurice Bonham, an entrepreneur and alumnus of the university.

Campbell was a JN Bank summer intern in 2012 and was awarded the National Housing Trust Employees’ Children Scholarship in 2013-2014. She completed law school in Jamaica, graduating with First Class Honours from the University of the West Indies-Mona. Campbell passed the Jamaican Bar in 2016, moved to St. Lucia and passed the Bar exam there.

She joined FOSTERS law firm in 2017 and is the youngest member of the FOSTERS legal team. The attorney has appeared as lead counsel in matters at all levels of the island’s courts. Campbell conducted her first trial in March 2020 and was successful, resulting in a finding of negligence against St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) arising from property damage de t power surges at Cap Estate, Gros-Islet.

The lawyer has a passion for advocacy and research. While at university, she represented Jamaica’s Norman Manley Law School and UWI Mona at the Phillip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition in Washington, DC and the Price Media Moot Court Competition in England. She was formerly an Adjunct Tutor at the Faculty of Law at UWI Mona, tutoring in contract law, tort law, and public international law 1 and 2.

Campbell enjoys fine dining, traveling, and is an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She’s currently expanding her linguistic abilities by studying French at Alliance Francaise de Sainte Lucia.

Photo – FOSTERS law firm, Rowana-kay Allure Campbell Facebook