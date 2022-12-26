Sean Paul Ranks at Top of List of Spotify’s Highest Earners

Jamaican recording artist Sean Paul currently ranks at the top of high Caribbean earners on Spotify, the most popular music streaming service in the world. Spotify controlled some 31 percent of the global streaming market as of January 2022. Comparatively, Apple Music comes in second with just 15 percent of the market, and Amazon Music has 13 percent, according to MIDiA, a research firm.

According to CertifiedStreams.com, which tracks streaming numbers of Caribbean music artists, the Grammy Award-winning Sean Paul earned more than any other Caribbean artist in 2022 with a total of US$931,010. The ranking was based on estimated data points from BMAT, one of the fastest-growing data providers of music metrics in the industry.

Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1973. A rapper and singer and one of the most prolific artists in the dancehall genre, nearly all of his albums have received nominations for the Best Reggae Album Grammy Award, and the singles “Get Busy” and “Temperature” hit the Hot 100 Billboard chart in the United States. His album “Dutty Rock” won the Best Reggae Album Grammy and he has collaborated with many other artists to achieve chart-topping hits, including “Baby Boy” with Beyonce.

He released his debut album “Stage One” on the VP Records label in 2000, and his second album, the award-winning “Dutty Rock” was released in 2002 in partnership with Atlantic Records. The hit singles from that album all received significant airplay and exposure on MTV and BET. “Gimme the Light” reached Number 7 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and “Get Busy” topped the chart as Paul’s first Number 1 hit song. This was also the first dancehall song to reach the top of the chart. “Dutty Rock” was certified double-platinum by the RIAA and has sold more than six million copies worldwide. “Get Busy” received a nomination for Best Rap Song at the 2004 Grammys. The album popularized dancehall music around the world in the 2000s and contributed to the development of the dancehall pop genre.

Following Sean Paul, the list of top earners on Spotify includes, in US dollars and in order, Bob Marley 511,340, Shaggy 496,080, OMI 217,510, Haddaway 175,540, Damian Marley 156,400, Beenie Man 152,640, Shenseea 145,010, Spice 114,800, Inner Circle 110,660, Popcaan 103,030, Jimmy Cliff 99,220, Chronixx 80,140, Koffee 76,320, Skillibeng 68,690, and Vybz Kartel 64,800.

Photo – Sean Paul Facebook