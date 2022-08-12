Popcaan Becomes First Jamaican to Make US Afrobeats Chart

Dancehall deejay Popcaan is the first Jamaican artist to feature on the US Afrobeats Songs chart. Popcaan is forging into new market territory with his featured performance on the track “Toni-Ann Singh” by the Afrobeats artist Burna Boy. The song took its inspiration from the former Miss Jamaica and Miss World title holder Toni-Ann Singh. It is included on the fourth major label release by Burna Boy, “Love, Damini.” The latest Afrobeats Chart determines track rankings via top audio and video music services and download sales from the major music retailers.

The Jamaican deejay, singer, and songwriter Popcaan was born Andrae Hugh Sutherland in St. Thomas, Jamaica. In 2008, he joined the Gaza Music Empire of Vybz Kartel and released his global breakthrough track “Clarks” with Kartel in 2010. He signed with Mixpak Records in 2013 and released “Where We Come From,” his debut studio album. After joining the OVO Sound and Warner Records label of the Canadian rapper, Drake, he released a number of popular international singles. In 2018, he debuted in the film “The Intent 2: The Come Up.” He has collaborated with the global artists Drake, Jamie xx, Pusha T, Gorilla, and Davido, among others. Popcaan’s second album on the Mixpak Records label, “Forever,” was released in 2018.

There is a rumor that the popular deejay is dating the former beauty pageant winner, and on the track, Popcaan expresses his undying love for her. He has also posted photos of the couple on social media, which caused consternation among his female fans in particular as they did not welcome his declaration of love for Singh.

The “Toni-Ann Singh” track debuted at Number 2 on the US World Albums Chart, at Number 14 on the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums Chart, and Number 2 on the UK Albums Chart. The track, released by Atlantic Records, also debuted in sixth place on charts in Canada, Norway, and Switzerland.

Other Jamaicans doing well on the charts include the impressive ranking of the Bob Marley and the Wailers album “Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers,” which retained the top spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart for the 132nd week. “Legend” is followed by the “Dutty Classics Collection” from Sean Paul in second place and the “Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection” from Shaggy at Number 3. Rounding out the Top 10 on the Reggae Albums Chart are “World on Fire” and “Set in Stone” by Stick Figure and Numbers 4 and 5; “Labor of Love” UB40; “Gifted” by Koffee maintaining at Number 7; another appearance by Bob Marley and The Wailers at Number 8; “Burial Ground” by Stick Figure at Number 9, and Iration’s “Time Bomb” at Number 10.

Source – Billboard US