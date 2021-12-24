Season’s Greetings 2021 from Nailah Gordon-Decicieo, the Canadian Representatives on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council

Happy holidays to friends, family and supporters of Jamaica worldwide! As one of the Canadian Representatives on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC), it is my pleasure to extend blessings of peace, love and prosperity to you and yours.

You made it through the highs and lows of 2021 while navigating the global COVID-19 pandemic! I wish to extend warm wishes to you as you renew your mind and spirit during this season of togetherness and thanksgiving. I trust that your hope will be refreshed and restored as you seek new opportunities and take some time out to celebrate this season in whichever way best honors you and your loved ones.

Whether you intend to attend church, sing songs, drink sorrel or serve your community as a steward by performing acts of kindness, I encourage you to celebrate safely and take a moment out to show compassion to each other and yourself. As you reflect on how far you have come, I trust you will enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation because you deserve it!

Your endless contributions, acts of generosity and perseverance in overcoming whatever challenges have come your way, have not gone unnoticed. We are grateful for your actions that have strengthened our community and the Diaspora and acknowledge that this world is better because of you.

Thank you for your commitment and I pray you are blessed beyond measure this season. Wishing you all a very safe, happy and healthy 2022 and I look forward to serving and celebrating your successes in 2022.

Merry Christmas and Happy Kwanzaa!

Continue to walk good.

One Love,

Nailah Gordon-Decicieo, the Canadian Representatives on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC)