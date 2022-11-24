Secrets of Surinamese Headscarves Revealed in Upcoming Cultural Presentation at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

On Saturday, November 26, in recognition of Suriname’s 47th celebration of independence the day before, Island SPACE will host a cultural talk presented by Dr. Roxanne Valies, a daughter of the former Dutch Guiana. During “Secrets of the Surinamese Headscarves,” attendees will learn about the fascinating traditions behind the fabrics and methods used to convey messages between women in the South-American Caribbean nation. Local performer and actress Nayomi Braaf, of Surinamese descent, will sing a song to set the stage. Those interested in attending can register at online.

In addition to the colorfully descriptive journey guests will take, courtesy of Valies, they’ll also enjoy learning about the history and evolution of the complete traditional dress of Surinamese women, and sample the flavors of traditional Surinamese cuisine. The event is the first in a series of cultural explorations planned for regular programming at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.

“It was important to me to see my country of ancestry represented,” Valies said, “So I felt compelled to restore and contribute these ‘angisas’ — Surinamese traditional headscarves — when the museum opened two years ago. Guests are often fascinated when I explain to them all the nuances that go into these unassuming accessories because, in reality, they capture and convey stories of our entire ancestry.”

Cultural enthusiasts are invited to register at www.islandspacefl.org/secretsuriname for free attendance. Donations are encouraged.

Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (Island SPACE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region, in South Florida and the broader diaspora.

Since November 16, 2020, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, located at the northeast entrance to the Broward Mall, has provided an information-rich journey through the history of the Caribbean region. The museum presents quarterly fine art exhibitions and monthly cultural activities including talks, themed exhibits, children’s events and more.

The privately managed 501(c)(3) organization Island SPACE is supported in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, Florida Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods, Broward Mall, the Broward County Cultural Division, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Dr. Solanges Vivens and the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund, Jack Belt Memorial Fund, Ginny and Tom Miller Fund, Stearns Weaver Miller Fund for the Arts, Harold D. Franks Fund.

The public is invited to visit the museum Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Visit islandspacefl.org to learn more.