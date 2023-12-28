Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Named Jamaican Sports Personality of the Year

After yet another successful year, Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has earned her the title of “Jamaican Sports Personality of the Year” for the second consecutive year. This, through the Best Of Jamaica Survey conducted by Jamaicans.com. For over two decades, this survey has been a platform for Jamaicans worldwide to express their admiration for various aspects of Jamaican culture, including sports, music, and food. The annual survey invited Jamaicans and those who cherish Jamaican culture to share their opinions on the best representations of the nation’s culture in their local communities.

2023: A Year of Unmatched Achievements

Fraser-Pryce’s 2023 started with a spectacular performance, setting a meeting record at the Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting in Lucerne. She sprinted in her first 100m race of the season, an impressive 10.82 seconds.

Her year of successes was further highlighted when she was named the 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. This prestigious global recognition came after her record-breaking performance at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in 2022, where she won a record fifth 100m gold. This placed Fraser-Pryce in a position where she has more world sprint titles than any other athlete. Her ability to consistently run sub-10.7 for 100m sets her apart as one of the greatest sprinters of all time​​.

Recognition Beyond the Track

In addition to her athletic prowess, Fraser-Pryce’s contributions to sports and education have been recognized. The University of the West Indies (UWI) honored her with the Alumni Exemplar Sports Award for 2023. This award acknowledges not just her achievements on the track but also her role as an advocate for education and sports. Known affectionately as ‘Mommy Rocket’, based on her Pocket Rocket Foundation, Fraser-Pryce is a role model for aspiring athletes and students​

As this year also marked the 10th anniversary of the Pocket Rocket Foundation, established by Fraser-Pryce. The foundation celebrated this milestone by awarding academic scholarships and school supplies to 11 Jamaican students​



Demonstrating her role as a community leader, Fraser-Pryce hosted a Christmas event this year for children, providing gifts, food, and drinks. The Pocket Rocket Foundation has been instrumental in supporting high school student-athletes with scholarships covering tuition, books, lunch, and transportation since 2013.

Other Best of Jamaica Award

Jamaicans across the world also voted Fraser-Pryce as the “Jamaican of the Year 2023”, a title she shares with politician and former Miss World Lisa Hanna.

Photo – Instagram