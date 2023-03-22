Sierra Leone Opens Its First Consulate in Jamaica

The Republic of Sierra Leone in Africa has opened its first consulate in Jamaica. Professor Rosalea Hamilton, who is an academic and a specialist and advocate in trade policy, will serve as the honorary consul at the consulate, which opened on February 7, 2023.

Dr. Memunatu Pratt, the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone, delivered the main address at the ceremony that marked the opening of the consulate, which opened on Asquith Drive, Red Hills, St. Andrew. Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, praised the African nation for establishing the consulate during Reggae Month, as well as for participating in the anniversary celebration of the late Bob Marley’s birthday, attending the Global Tourism Resilience Conference. Sidique Wai, the High Commission to Jamaica from Sierra Leone and his country’s ambassador to the United States, also spoke at the event, characterizing the establishment of the new consulate as a “major step in building bridges across Africa” and linking Jamaica with Sierra Leone. He hoped to create global trade and investment, economic growth, and collaboration between the two countries.

A delegation from the African nation visited Jamaica for the opening of the consulate, which launched a week of celebrations that featured activities including an Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum and a culture forum entitled “Jamaica-Sierra Leone Family Reunion: Flesh of my flesh, Blood of my Blood.”

Professor Hamilton hoped that the forum would highlight opportunities for trade and investment with Sierra Leone, West Africa, and Africa overall. She noted that tangible relationships will develop and be linked directly to the establishment of the consulate and strengthen trade, investments, and other relationships in the future. She also noted plans to continue engagements online that began in 2022 and will enhance the understanding of historical, cultural, food, and fashion connections between the two nations. She also announced that the consulate intends to organize and mission to Sierra Leone by 2024, which will be designed to include Jamaica’s businesses, professionals, and others who want to develop relationships with their counterparts in Africa.

