Singer Adele reps Jamaica in a tribute to the Notting Hill Carnival

Adele had social media buzzing in a tribute to the Notting Hill Caribbean Carnival in a Jamaican flag bikini top in an Instagram post. The 32-year-old English singer-songwriter had her hair in Bantu knots, a yellow feather headdress, and black & grey leggings.

Adele wrote in the Instagram post: “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲.”

Jamaicans on Twitter and Instagram were in a frenzy as they boasted that Jamaica is the cultural icon of the world.

On Instagram, thoughtful__sher said this “ Thanks for showing Jamaica 🇯🇲 love @adele we love you too can’t wait til you go to our beautiful country 🔥🔥🔥”

Twitter user Amy (aj_hair_makeup) said “Adele moved from Hello to Wagwan” in reference to the Jamaican patois greeting for hello.

Marlon Palmer (@thatdudemcfly) another Jamaican on twitter said “She needs to drop a ‘Hi Hello Good Evening’ remix now”. He also posted that he “can’t wait till she drops her album ‘Thutty Tree’ #33”

The Notting Hill Carnival which is held in London is the biggest street festival in Europe. It typically attracts some 2.5 million visitors over its two-day run in August. For the first time in its history – 54 years and counting – the festival has gone digital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of its in-person staging.

Between August 29 and 31, 2020, four channels will stream entertainment and performances to the public. The digital event will be hosted by BBC Radio 1xtra’s DJ Ace and Capital Xtra’s Remel London on the main stage channel of the carnival. Shayna Marie and Yinka of Capital Xtra will host on the sound system channel together with musician Ras Kwame. Other presenters will include Aurie Styla of BBC Radio London, Claire Clottey, and DJ Martin Jay. The festival will be available at nhcarnival.org. Spotify, the music streaming platform, is creating a carnival microsite at Spotify.com/carnival, where fans can access the music of Koffee, The Marleys, and Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock. A countdown on the largest Samsung screen in the United Kingdom, which is located at Piccadilly Circus, will launch the carnival featuring 8K content.

