Skip Marley Becomes First Jamaican-born Artist Ever To Hold The Top Spot On Billboard’s Adult R&B Chart - Jamaicans.com

Slow Down, Skip Marley takes a giant step into music history as “ “ his global smash with multi-platinum Grammy© Award-winning artist H.E.R., takes the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and at Mediabase Urban AC (Adult Contemp­orary), the first time a Jamaican-born artist has scaled this mountain.

On the success of the single, Skip states, “I never set my sights on a chart position when we recorded the song, but I give praise and thanks to the almighty that the music can reach these heights and connect to a wider audience. Ever proud to represent Jamaica achieving new levels in any endeavor. We appreciate all the DJs, programmers, and stations who supported. It takes an army of Jah soldiers to make this type of noise. Maximum respect to H.E.R. for lifting the track with her heavenly vocals and much love to Wale for blessing the remix.”

Island Records President/CEO Darcus Beese added, “Skip not only continues to build on the success of the Marley legacy but has carved out a unique lane for himself in this business. As the first Jamaican artist to reach #1 on the Adult R&B Songs chart, his Island Records family couldn’t be prouder.”

Slow Down, Slow Down (Remix) Just weeks ago, “ “ with over 44 million global streams, became the quickest-streaming song in Marley Family history catapulting Skip to well over 162 million global artist streams. At the same time, Skip became the first Jamaican-born lead artist inside the Top 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in nearly a decade and a half (since Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole in 2006, “When You Gonna Give it Up to Me”). As the original “Slow Down” was making its way to the top, momentum was building for “ “ with H.E.R. featuring Wale, which received early support from Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club and BBC 1xtra’s Seani B. Wale proclaimed, “I had to jump on this amazing record with my brother Skip Marley and the talented queen H.E.R. Let’s go!”

th anniversary celebration of the birth and life of music legend Bob Marley, foundational icon in the reggae, roots rock, soul, and hip-hop saga, and Skip’s beloved grandfather. With nearly 12 million YouTube views, the Slow Down The success of “Slow Down” underpins Island’s continuing 75anniversary celebration of the birth and life of music legend Bob Marley, foundational icon in the reggae, roots rock, soul, and hip-hop saga, and Skip’s beloved grandfather. With nearly 12 million YouTube views, the “ “ video (shot on location in Harlem, NY) captures the amazing chemistry between Skip and ten-time nominated, two-time 2019 Grammy©-winner H.E.R. They have performed the song live several times, including the television debut on Fallon , and a show-stopping performance at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in February.

Stay tuned to Skip’s socials for more news and announcements as he prepares to release his much-anticipated project this summer.