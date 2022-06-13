South Florida Church holds Holistic Health Fair on June 18th, 2022

Faith Places Church announced its first Holistic Health Fair for the South Florida community. The Health fair will be held on June 18th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex 6700 Miramar Parkway FL 33023. The event is in partnership with Memorial Healthcare System and Walker Chiropractor and Wellness Center.

“We are so honored to serve this South Florida community that has embraced our church,” said Pastor Norman Hemming of The Faith Place Church “This Health Fair is our way of fulfilling our mission as a church & giving back to the community”

There will be free face painting for children; free balloon animal giveaway for kids; free wheelchair giveaway; free diabetes test check equipment giveaway; free blood pressure equipment giveaway; free pediatric dental check; free mammogram pre-screening through Memorial Health; Free Chiropractic care; free oral cancer screening; free rapid HIV testing; free Pfizer vaccine administered; Prayer tent; Free mental health counseling and referral; free low-impact, instructor-led, aerobics class; blood mobile donation opportunity; live DJ with inspirational music; free refreshments; Medicaid and Medicare informational booth.

About The Faith Place Church

The Faith Place Church gathered for its inaugural worship service on November 14, 2021! Since then, the love of Christ, expressed in the fellowship of believers and all who attend has been palpable. Our multi-generation faith community is one where every single person is valued; whether newborn elementary-aged, teen, young adult or senior. Our nursery serves ages 0-5 years old. Our teens and children also have dedicated volunteers who meet with them each Sunday.

Photo by madison lavern on Unsplash