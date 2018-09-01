Chef Noel Cunningham Steamed Shrimp with Okra Recipe

Chef Noel Cunningham Steamed Shrimp with Okra is a quick tasty recipe that is easy to make.
Ingredients
- 1 lb Shrimp peeled and deveined
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- 1 pack Grace Fish tea (soup mix) or any fish seasoning
- 2 cups okra (sliced)
- 2 cups water
- ½ cup coconut milk
- ½ small Onion (julienne)
- 1 Scotch Bonnet pepper
- 3 sprig thyme
- 2 stalk escallion
- 1 medium carrot
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Preparation
- Marinate shrimp with salt and pepper and put aside.
in a bowl mix together Grace fish tea mix with water, strain to remove noodles to make fish stock put aside for later use.
- Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. add bell peppers, onion, scotch bonnet pepper, carrot, garlic and okra stirring occasionally until just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. add fish stock, coconut milk, butter, scallion and thyme. bring to a boil
- Add shrimp to sauce, lower flame and cook for 3-5 minutes are until pink and just cooked through. Remove from the heat. ( if overcook shrimp, you will make them rubbery)
- Serve with rice or Jamaican water cracker
Be sure to check out Chef Noel’s Smoky Jamaican Jerk Marinade