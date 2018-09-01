Seafood Recipes

Chef Noel Cunningham Steamed Shrimp with Okra Recipe

2 hours ago
by Chef Noel Cunningham
Chef Noel Cunningham Steamed Shrimp with Okra is a quick tasty recipe that is easy to make.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb Shrimp peeled and deveined
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • 1 pack Grace Fish tea (soup mix) or any fish seasoning
  • 2 cups okra (sliced)
  • 2 cups water
  • ½ cup coconut milk
  • ½ small Onion (julienne)
  • 1 Scotch Bonnet pepper
  • 3 sprig thyme
  • 2 stalk escallion
  • 1 medium carrot
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Preparation

  1. Marinate shrimp with salt and pepper and put aside.
    in a bowl mix together Grace fish tea mix with water, strain to remove noodles to make fish stock put aside for later use.
  2. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. add bell peppers, onion, scotch bonnet pepper, carrot, garlic and okra stirring occasionally until just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. add fish stock, coconut milk, butter, scallion and thyme. bring to a boil
  3. Add shrimp to sauce, lower flame and cook for 3-5 minutes are until pink and just cooked through. Remove from the heat. ( if overcook shrimp, you will make them rubbery)
  4. Serve with rice or Jamaican water cracker

About the author

Chef Noel Cunningham

Chef Noel Cunningham, socially known as Chef Cunny, is the dynamic force behind his catering company, Cuisine by Noel and columnist at cooking sense magazine. His philosophy and passion are reflected in his move towards creating healthier cuisine along with showcasing Jamaican cuisine with a modern twist.

He recently appeared twice on CTV Winnipeg’s Morning Live, Kiss102.3fm, and was featured in the November 2015 and March 2016 issue of Jamaican Eats magazine. In the last 12 months, he was also featured in the Jamaica Gleaner, Jamaica Observer and the Jamaican magazine. If that isn’t enough, he has under his belt many television appearances on Jamaica’s CVM TV: Television Jamaica’s morning program Smile Jamaica, Entertainment Report, Intense, Nyammings cooking show and Talk Jamaica Online Radio.

