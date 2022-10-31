Team Jamaica Wins The West Indies Cup Shooting Competition by One Tenth of a Point

Jamaica claims regional shooting team match by 1 point and Capt Ford wins the Wogarth Cup by .1 of a point. In a thrilling and exciting climax to the West Indies Full Bore Shooting Council Championship, Jamaica claimed the West Indies Cup and steadied their nerves against a hard-charging Guyana team.

Jamaica’s 8-person team was led by Captain Dwayne Ford, recently crowned O-Class Champion. After the first range at 300 yds, Jamaica had a 5 point lead (373.23) over its nearest rivals Antigua and Barbuda with Guyana on 360.16. Capt Ford and Nicola Guy shot impressively with perfect scores both with 50.4 and 50.4.

Jamaica extended its lead after 500 yds with a score of 379.20. Guyana narrowed the gap and claimed victory at 500 yds scoring 383.23.

Braithwaite, Defending champion answered the call at 500 yds with a possible score of 50.3. That 50.3 would prove pivotal at the final range as both men battled for the Wogarth Cup, top scoring shooter in the West Indies Cup.

At 600 yds, Jamaica was in a major shootout when we dropped 10 points at the outset. However, steelie nerves held on with Jamaica securing the victory over a hard charging Guyana by 1 point finishing with a 1114.58 over Guyana who shot a 1113.63.

In the final countdown, Captain Ford, Jamaica, won the Wogarth Cup from 7-time champion Lennox Braithwaite with a 146.10 over Braithwaite’s 146.9.