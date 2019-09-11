Tessanne Chin, Winner of “The Voice,” Expecting Baby Girl

Jamaican Tessanne Chin, reggae singer and winner of “The Voice” television program talent competition, has announced she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl in 2020. Chin announced her good news via Instagram to her 198,000 followers on September 10, 2019. Included in the post was a photo of Chin and a man assumed to be the baby’s father with the caption “Oh Baby !!!! #2020 #OverTheMoon #BeyondGrateful #WeCantWaitToHoldYou.”

The announcement prompted congratulatory messages from Chin’s friends, family, and fans, including Nikki Z, Yendi Phillips, Miss Kitty, Alaine, Camille Davis and Tessanne’s sister Tami n her post, Chin’s sister Tami wrote, “Yaaaaaaaaaaaay!!!!!! PINKPINKPINK!!!! So happy for you my sissy and can’t wait to meet my niecy poo!!! “ And Tessanne responded, “@tamichinmitchell love you my sissy !!!! Thanks for the shoes and the photo” Chin. The pregnancy announcement came as a surprise to many since the singer has been divorced from former husband Michael Cuffe Jr., since 2015. The couple had been married four years. Since the divorce, no confirmations of a new partner were forthcoming. Tessanne Chin is probably best known as the winner of Season 5 of the reality television singing competition “The Voice” on NBC in 2013 where she was a member of Adam Levine’s team. Tessanne has opened for the likes of Patti Labelle, Peabo Bryson, and Gladys Knight, and she toured for three years with Jimmy Cliff. Her major-label debut album was “Count on My Love” released on July 1, 2014.

Tessanne Chin was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1985. She attended Mavisville Preparatory school Her father Richard is of Jamaican-Chinese descent, and her mother is a Jamaican national of English and African descent. Tessanne was introduced to music at an early age by her parents. The family has a musical history, with the parents having been members of a band called The Carnations and her sister Tami also being a singer. Her cousin Jay Hall is a vocalist and guitarist with the Grassroots, a rock bank in the United Kingdom. His brother Leon is a vocalist with Electrik Custard, a ska-fusion band.

Photo: Instagram