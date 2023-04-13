Culture

Ten Text Messages to Send Your Jamaican Girlfriend

9 hours ago
by Annieca Edwards

Sending a message to your Jamaican girlfriend may be a little bit easier to do, as men are usually the pursuer in relationships. They usually know the right words to say to get a girl smiling and make her feel special. For a non-Jamaican dating a Jamaican woman, the effort to learn her culture and communicate to her in Patois could mean a lot to her and even add to the romance in the relationship. Jamaican men are known to be witty with their words and wooing their girls.

If you are a non-Jamaican man, here are a few messages to send to your Jamaican girlfriend to get her smiling from ear to ear:

1. Mi love you like cook food – I love you like cooked food. This is in reference to the fact that Jamaican men are known to love food, so saying that he loves you like cooked food means a lot.

2. From di first time me look inna yuh eyes, me know say yuh ago be mine forever. Tank God me did follow me heart – It only took one look at you to know you were going to be my wife. I thank God daily that I followed my intuitions.

3. Every day wid yuh feel like a di first and me just cyan help but love yuh more an more – Every day with you feels like the very first day and I can’t help but fall in love with you over and over again.

4. Me affi be the luckiest man pon earth fi get you inna me life – I have got to be the luckiest guy on earth to have you as my life partner.

5. Baby yuh have me heart pon lock – Baby you hold the keys to my heart; baby my heart belongs to you.

6. Yuh bring pure happiness an joy inna me life – You have brought pure happiness and joy to my life.

7. Me wudn’t change yuh or anyting we share fi di worl’ – I would not change you or anything we share for the world.

8. Me love put a smile pon your face. It mek me so happy – Putting a smile on your face makes me so happy.

9. Yaa me real life barbie doll (angel) – You are my real life barbie doll (angel).

10. Yuh add pure peace an happiness to me life. Me deh a me best wen me deh roun you. – You add peace and happiness to my life. I am at my best when I am with you.

What other message do you think can bring a smile to a Jamaican woman’s face? Add them in the comments!

Photos – Andrea Piacquadio

