The Art of Reggae Music Festival 2023 Caps Lovely Mother’s Day Weekend in Florida

Earlier this month, the Arts Park at Young Circle in Hollywood, Florida hosted the second staging of the Art of Reggae Music Festival which featured a stellar line-up of headliners: Wayne Wonder, Glen Washington, Romain Virgo, L.U.S.T, and Leroy Sibbles. A Mother’s Day concert and family fun event held annually in South Florida, the Art of Reggae Music Festival is a premier festival that celebrates reggae music and its cultural heritage.

Launch Party for The Art of Reggae Music Festival Hosted by Moment’s Bar & Grill

In the run-up to the Art of Reggae Music Festival, Moment’s Bar & Grill in Tamarac, Florida was the place to be for the official launching of the festival that also featured a meet and greet with several of the performing artists, including Wayne Wonder, Glen Washington, and L.U.S.T.

The Art of Reggae Music Festival Concert Segment

Launched last year by Alanzo “Stretch” Miller and his team, this year’s festival was presented by Champion Squad Music & Extatic Sound with Barrie Hype and Jody-Ann Gray handling the MC duties for the concert segment.

Leroy Sibbles and Glen Washington: Two Great All-Round Talents in Reggae History

A veteran Jamaican musician, singer, and producer, Leroy Sibbles in the 1960s and 1970s was the lead vocalist for the legendary Heptones—which were among the most influential group’s of Jamaica’s rock steady musical era.

Aside from his musical journey with the Heptones, Mr. Sibbles was also a session bassist and arranger at the legendary Recording Studio of the iconic Clement ‘Coxsone’ Dodd known as Studio One.

Glen Washington is a veteran Jamaican musician who is a well-versatile and multi-talented reggae singer, songwriter and drummer who made his inaugural hit record in 1978—’Rockers Not Crackers’.

L.U.S.T. Dazzled with Impressive Melody and Harmony

It has been often said that reggae music centers around melodies and vibes, and with that in mind the reggae singing group, L.U.S.T., captures both of these elements especially when considering the group’s collective and individual vocal and harmonizing abilities. As far as the acronym L.U.S.T. is concerned, the letters stand for Love, Understanding, Sensitivity and Trust. Formed in 1997, the group consists of group members Lukie D, Thriller U, Singing Melody, and Tony Curtis aka L.U.S.T.

‘Love Doctor’ Romain Virgo Delighted Audience With His Musical Therapy

A lovers rock reggae specialist, Romain Virgo has certainly come into his own over the past decade. And even before hitting the biggest stages around the world, Romain was a rising star—literally. Virgo was victorious in 2007 when he was only 17 years old at the popular Digicel Rising Stars competition in Jamaica, and was the youngest contestant to ever win that top prize.

A few weeks after winning the Rising Stars competition, Virgo met maestro producer from the famed Penthouse recording label, Donovan Germain, and thereafter scored his first big hit ‘Mi Caan Sleep’. Since then, he has had so many more hit songs, such as ‘Love Doctor’, ‘Stay with Me’, ‘I Am Rich in Love’, and ‘Leave People Business’.

Wayne Wonder Served Up A Hit Parade

Wayne Wonder is without a doubt a household name not only in Jamaica, but also in dancehall and reggae circles across the globe, especially when considering his classic combinations with juggernaut, Buju Banton, such as ‘Bonafide Love…I Don’t Know Why’.

Wayne Wonder thrilled the audience at Hollywood Arts Park while taking them down memory lane with gems like, ‘Saddest Day Of My Life’, ‘Joyride’ (song with Baby Cham), and ‘No Letting Go’—just to name a few.

The Art of Reggae Music Festival 2023 brought out a full house in celebration of mothers on their special day with a strong line-up of artists to complement a fun filled day and evening for all ages.

Photos by Nick Ford