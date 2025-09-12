The Best of Jamaica, hosted by Jamaicans.com, is the longest-running celebration of Jamaican culture in the world—now proudly marking its 26th year. What began as a community-driven listing of favourites has become a global showcase of the very best in food, music, fashion, sport, business and community leadership, chosen by Jamaicans at home and across 20 cities worldwide.

“The Best of Jamaica Awards highlights the power of Jamaican influence worldwide. It’s a night to celebrate our heroes—both known and unsung—who carry the spirit of Jamaica everywhere they go,” says Xavier Murphy, Founder of Jamaicans.com.

A Global Celebration

The Best of Jamaica (BOJ) is the ultimate guide to Jamaican excellence—crowd-sourced by the people who know it best. Each year, Jamaicans nominate and vote for their favourites across culture, entertainment, food, business and community life. The result is a trusted, living record of the brands, personalities and places that shape Jamaican identity around the globe.

From Kingston to Miami, New York to London and Toronto, the BOJ unites our diaspora through one shared purpose: celebrating the greatness of Jamaica wherever it lives. Through livestreams, social media spotlights and media partnerships, the awards reach millions across platforms—amplifying Jamaican pride and impact worldwide.

In 2024, Sheryl Lee Ralph was named Jamaican Person of the Year for her groundbreaking cultural contributions and global advocacy. Previous Best of Jamaica honourees have included Buju Banton, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Beres Hammond, Damian Marley, Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton-Wilkinson, Dahlia Harris, Spice, Neville Bell, Glen “Titus” Campbell, Judge Jewel Scott, Simone Clarke, Julie Mango, and more—alongside many other outstanding businesses, entertainers and athletes.

Why Best of Jamaica 2025 is Special

The 2025 edition of the Best of Jamaica promises to be bigger and more memorable than ever before. Building on the success of last year’s debut gala, this year’s celebration will return as an expanded, invitation-only event, offering even more opportunities to showcase the richness of Jamaican culture and community life. It will be a night dedicated to honouring excellence across every field—food, music, sport, fashion, entrepreneurship and community development—spotlighting the individuals and institutions that embody the spirit of Jamaica.

The event will also bring with it stronger partnerships, creating greater visibility for brands and organisations that share in the pride and excellence of Jamaican identity. With these new collaborations and the continued enthusiasm of the diaspora, the Best of Jamaica 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark celebration, one that both honours the past 26 years and points boldly toward the future.

For Jamaicans by Jamaicans

BOJ is more than an awards programme—it’s a movement. It honours the patty shop that tastes like home, the DJ who keeps our culture current, the entrepreneur who lifts a community, and the icons who put Jamaica on the world stage. It’s recognition, validation and celebration—by Jamaicans, for Jamaicans.

Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy shares how the platform began 30 years ago and why the Best of Jamaica Award matters

Join the Celebration

The Best of Jamaica 2025 — celebrating 26 years of Jamaican pride, powered by the people, and shining a global spotlight on our culture. Here’s how you can be part of it:

Nominate now: Visit thebestofjamaica.com and submit your nominations today.

Spread the word: Share with friends and family across the diaspora—your city’s winners start with you.

Partner with us: For media or sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected] .

