A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do Around Jamaica in June 2024

It is June in Jamaica, and that means outside has gotten a lot more active with a variety of events and experiences to get into this summer.

Just for you, we have curated this list of the top events and happenings this month, from high-profile athletic championships and beauty expos to a beer festival in Kingston and a first-of-its-kind film extravaganza in St. Elizabeth.

June 1st | Racers Grand Prix Meet

Location : National Stadium, Kingston

The month gets off to a running start with the premier Racers Grand Prix track and field meet.

Some of the world’s best track and field athletes, such as world triple sprint champion Noah Lyles and world indoor 60m champion Julien Alfred, will be on “The Rock” to test their speed and agility ahead of the Summer Olympic Games slated for July 26 to August 11.

The meet features over 13 events, including the men’s and women’s 100 and 200, the flat 400 meters, the 400 meters hurdles, the sprint hurdles, the long jump, the triple jump, and discus.

June 1st-2nd | 2024 North American Triple Crown

Location : Caymanas Park, Portmore

The first leg of the 2024 Triple Crown series kicks off on June 1st at the historic Caymanas Park. This staging marks the 50th running of the 1000 and 2000 Guineas (GR.1).

June 6th | Jamaica vs Dominican Republic World Cup Qualifier

Location : National Stadium, Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz hit the field for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing against the Dominican Republic at the National Stadium.

June 7th | Kingston City Beer Fest 2024

Location : Barbican, Kingston

The Kingston City Beer Fest is an all-inclusive beer and food event organized by Jamaica Food & Drink to celebrate the finest locally brewed and imported beer and beer products.

June 16th -19th | Jamaica Diaspora Conference 2024

Location : Montego Bay Conference Centre, Montego Bay

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade invites Jamaicans from around the world to attend the 10th staging of the Biennial Diaspora Conference under the theme ‘United for Jamaica’s Transformation: Fostering Peace, Productivity, and Youth Development.’

The 2-day conference features a series of dynamic dialogues and a marketplace where participants can explore a variety of goods and services and seize unparalleled networking and business opportunities.

June 27-30th | National Junior & Senior Championships 2024

Location : The National Stadium, Kingston

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, in partnership with Puma, will host the National Junior and Senior Championships at the National Stadium in late June. The annual national trials are used to select teams for regional and international competition.

June 27-30th | The Black River Film Festival

Location : The National Stadium, Kingston

The first staging of the Black River Film Festival takes place this month in the bread basket parish of St. Elizabeth. The inaugural festival acts as a bridge, forging connections between the undiscovered talent of rural Jamaican creatives and international luminaries, including casting directors and producers.

The 3-day festival promises to bring fun, educational, and networking opportunities through a series of activities, including screenings of international and local films, workshops, presentations, and fireside chats with industry experts.

June 27-30th | The Jamaica International Beauty Expo

Location : Montego Bay conference Centre, Montego bay

The 5th staging of the Jamaica International Beauty Expo (JIBE) is set to take place at the Montego Bay Conference Centre later this month. This premier 2-day event is a celebration of trends, education and innovation in the world of beauty.

The annual event boasts a plethora of activities and experiences to include demonstrations, workshops, booths where you can browse and buy products and glam sessions where you can get your makeup done by expert MUA’s.