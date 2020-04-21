The Jamaican Grandmothers Cold & Flu Fighting and Immunity Recipe – Ginger, Garlic & Lime

Next to drinking “bush” tea for every illness my Jamaican grandmother always made this concoction/recipe for a cold, the flu or to build up one’s immunity. The base ingredients mixture is always Limes (or Lemons), Ginger and Garlic however additional ingredients are added for more potency. Please note the version with rum will put you to sleep, it is also the most potent version and for adults who can consume alcohol.

You can consume the drink in “one go” but it is recommended you sip it a bit at a time. After drinking this concoction that sore or irritated throat usually feels better. Many claim it cures a cold and/or the flu.

The Non-Alcoholic Version (For Children )

Ingredients:

1 Crushed Root of Ginger

2 Limes or 1 Large Lemon

2 Cloves Garlic

2 Tablespoons Honey (or more to taste)

Directions:

Cut the limes (lemon) in half. Squeeze the limes/lemons into a glass. (For less pulp, you can use a hand juicer with a strainer.) Crush the 2 cloves of garlic Peel the ginger root Cut up the ginger then crush it Combine the crushed ginger root, lime/lemon juice, and crushed garlic in a cup. Stir the ingredients. Sweeten with honey to your liking. This typically helps when giving the concoction to children.

The Alcoholic Version

Ingredients:

1 Crushed Root of Ginger

2 Limes or 1 Large Lemon

2 Cloves Garlic

2 Tablespoons Honey (or more to taste)

2 Tablespoons Wray & Nephew Jamaican White Rum

1 Teaspoon Tumeric

Directions:

Cut the limes (lemon) in half. Squeeze the limes into a glass. (For less pulp, you can use a hand juicer with a strainer.) Measure the lime juice then measure an equal amount of rum Crush the 2 cloves of garlic Peel the ginger root Cut up the ginger root then crush it Combine the crushed ginger root, lime/lemon juice, white rum, crushed garlic clove, and honey in a cup. Stir the ingredients. Sweeten with more honey to your liking. Drink a little at a time.

Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash