The Jamaican Women of Florida hosts its Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference Luncheon and Scholarship Fundraiser – Saturday, April 2, 2022

The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), in keeping with their mission to encourage emerging powerful women, will host their 9th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference Luncheon and Scholarship Fundraiser (WEC) at the Marriot Harbor Beach, Fort Lauderdale.

There will be a networking event on April 1. 2022, 6:00pm to 8:30 pm at Island Space Caribbean Museum in the Westfield Broward Mall. The networking event will allow attendees to connect, learn more about JWOF and our Scholarship program.

This year, the Women’s Empowerment Conference Luncheon and Scholarship Fundraiser theme is Emerging through Challenges, but still, we rise. In keeping with our mission, the day’s activities include a main speaker, Dr. Joan Muir and a panel of powerful women who will present on financial growth, mental health and more and the “Powerful Women… Next Generation Scholarship” awards ceremony to Jamaican-American, college-bound, female, students.

Register to attend this in person conference luncheon event at www.JamaicanWomenofFlorida.com.

All proceeds raised will be used to fund our annual “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship program. The $5,000 ($1,250 yearly) scholarship is awarded annually to a first or second-generation, Jamaican-American female graduate of a high school in Florida who intends to enroll in a post-secondary institution the following fall semester. This year JWOF will award two scholarships.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is the Jamaica Tourist Board. We would like to recognize Broward Meat and Fish for their contribution over the years to our scholarship fund. For information on how to support the JWOF scholarship fund, please visit; https://www.jamaicanwomenofflorida.com/donations

JWOF is a Florida Not-For-Profit, founded in October 2012 as an organization designed to provide an outlet for Jamaican women to empower themselves through networking, mentoring and personal development. JWOF strives to partner with local and international organizations; assist young children; provide scholarships to Jamaican/American women in college; inspire women’s personal development, and mentor the next generation of powerful women in Jamaica and Florida. JWOF is dedicated to Jamaican Women – Powerful Women . . . Worldwide.

