Christopher Wallace, better known to the world as The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of the most revered figures in hip hop history. Though his career was cut tragically short, his music, persona and influence have endured for decades. As fans mark his birthday on 21 May, we look back at eight compelling facts about the man behind the mic, his heritage, his artistry and his lasting cultural impact.

His Jamaican Heritage Was a Huge Influence

Christopher Wallace (Biggie) in Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. Courtesy of Christopher Wallace Estate

Born in Brooklyn to Jamaican parents, Biggie was deeply connected to the island through his mother, Voletta Wallace, who came from Trelawny. She regularly took him back to Jamaica to visit family, including her musically inclined brothers Dave and Lou.

These visits left a strong impression on young Christopher, who often spent time with his uncles listening to reggae and soaking up the island’s rhythms. Ms Wallace once recalled that “he loved Jamaica, because they spoiled him rotten,” and spoke fondly of the joy he found in those musical moments with his uncles on the veranda or in the yard.

The Meaning Behind ‘B.I.G.’

Photo of ‘Biggie’ from Voletta Wallace’s Instagram

Although widely known as Biggie Smalls, Wallace couldn’t legally use the name due to a trademark conflict with actor Calvin Lockhart, who played a character by that name in the 1975 film Let’s Do It Again. After adopting the nickname, Biggie was forced to drop it and instead took on the now-iconic stage name The Notorious B.I.G., which he said stood for “Business Instead of Game,” though the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation states it means “Books Instead of Guns.”

He Embraced His Size and Presence

At 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 400 pounds, Biggie was a commanding figure with a presence that matched his lyrical prowess. His nickname wasn’t just about stature. It was part of his identity, both physically and artistically. Even during his school days at Westinghouse High in Brooklyn, he was affectionately referred to as “Big,” a name he would eventually make famous worl

Only One Album Released During His Lifetime

Despite his towering presence in hip hop, Biggie only released one studio album while alive. His debut, Ready to Die, came out in 1994 and solidified his reputation as a powerful storyteller with a unique voice. He completed his second album, Life After Death, before his murder in March 1997, but it wasn’t released until two weeks after his passing.

The album later achieved Diamond certification, selling over 10 million copies. A third posthumous release, Born Again, came in 1999 and featured unreleased material and collaborations with other artists.

He Married Faith Evans Just Days After Meeting Her

Biggie’s relationship with R&B singer Faith Evans was nothing short of swift. The two met during a Bad Boy Records photoshoot in 1994, and within nine days, they were married. The decision surprised many in the industry, and Biggie later acknowledged that their spontaneity might have overshadowed the chance to truly get to know each other first. Although the marriage faced its challenges, the couple remained close and had one child together, Christopher “CJ” Wallace Jr.

One of the Few Rappers to Record with Michael Jackson

Biggie holds the distinction of being one of the few rappers to collaborate with the King of Pop. His first appearance came on Jackson’s 1995 track This Time Around, featured on the HIStory album. Years later, long after Biggie’s passing, his vocals were used once again on the track Unbreakable from Jackson’s 2001 album Invincible. These collaborations highlighted Biggie’s broad appeal and solidified his status as a respected voice across genres.

His Son Portrayed Him in Notorious

The 2009 biopic Notorious brought Biggie’s life story to the big screen, offering a cinematic journey through his rise from Brooklyn teenager to hip hop icon. In a fitting tribute, the role of young Christopher Wallace was played by his real-life son, CJ Wallace. The film not only introduced Biggie’s legacy to a new generation but also gave his family the chance to share their perspective on his journey.

His Mother Was His Greatest Champion

Voletta Wallace with son Christopher Wallace from Voletta Wallace’s Instagram page

Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, remained a steadfast guardian of his legacy long after his death. She founded the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, supporting education initiatives for young people in his honour. She also managed her son’s estate with care, growing its value substantially while ensuring his music stayed relevant for new generations.

In 2005, she published Biggie: Voletta Wallace Remembers Her Son, Christopher, a heartfelt memoir offering rare insight into his life beyond the spotlight. Until her passing in 2025, she continued to represent his memory with grace, purpose and an unwavering belief in the son the world came to know as The Notorious B.I.G.

An Enduring Legacy

From his Jamaican roots to his lyrical brilliance, The Notorious B.I.G. left an indelible mark on music and culture. As we celebrate his birthday, we remember not only the legend but also the man. He was deeply connected to his heritage, devoted to his family, and destined to remain one of hip hop’s most influential voices.