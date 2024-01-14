The Perfect Husband And Wife….4 Lies We Believe

Max and Jane sat at the dinner table at their yearly couple’s retreat. Max is a talker and Jane is not. Max loves to talk but he does not speak very well. Jane loves and respects her husband nonetheless. Jane’s close friend Maxine constantly put Max down because of his speech flaw. Jane got frustrated and made a wise and proper decision. “He is my husband Maxine. He is the one I got married to and I love and respect him as my husband” Jane shouted! Maxine is unhappy in her own marriage and has a thing against men. Jane suggested that Maxine gets Godly counseling for her bitterness and Maxine got mad and decides to cut friendship with Jane. Jane was okay with it although feeling sorry for the situation ending that way.

This is the truth with almost all humans, men, women, mothers, fathers, husbands and wives, even children. We all tend to see the flaws in others but not in ourselves. This is a trick of the devil and some fall for it. He gets some to see the flaws in others and not themselves. Husbands and wives tend to miss looking at the most important character ingredient in themselves and their spouses, THE HEART. This leads to the mistake of focusing on the many imperfections in their spouses. Here are four imperfections to not focus on as there is no perfect husband or wife in this life:

I Love His Height

A tall husband is not necessarily a great husband. Height is good if that attracts you but height can be deceiving when it is the major deciding factor in a decision to marry a man. A tall man can carry a bad spirit that will lead to a bad marriage. Always look at the HEART. Does he really Love God?

She Is Too Short

If you believe God created male and female you will not focus so much on her height and focus more on her HEART. I short woman with a great, Godly attitude is better than a tall woman with a spirit of Jezebel that will lead to a really bad marriage. Again, it is all about her HEART.

I Want To Marry A Rich Man

If the rich man you marry should ever become poor, what will you do? When the rich husband is all about his money above his relationship with you, how will the marriage last? Financial stability is important but marriage is all about two becoming one even in finances. Both husband and wife have the ability to gain wealth together. It is better this way than seeking a wealthy spouse as your main focus. A spouse with a great HEART helps to build wealth. A rich spouse with a bad HEART destroys the marriage relationship. It is all about the HEART.

I Want One With A College Degree

This is one that is argued by many. Many today have college degrees but no college related careers. Student loans are affecting so many couples because they are stuck with hundreds of thousands of dollars owed. Education is absolutely key and a college degree is definitely great to achieve but cannot be why you chose to marry your spouse. Surprisingly this is a requirement for so many in absence of a requirement of a spouse with a good HEART after God. Better to have a marriage in pursuit of Godliness than one in pursuit of a paper that does not get you the career you sought after.

Do not be deceived by the mindset of “HE OR SHE IS PERFECT FOR ME” because of any of the above misconceptions. Marriage would not be needed if we were perfect. Marriage was created to allow husband and wife to work together toward perfection in Christ to reflect the image of Christ by developing a HEART like Christ. Every married couple with this mindset put into action enjoy a great, lifelong marriage journey, filled with love and harmony which very unlikely will lead to divorce that only hurts everyone involved, including innocent children. Look at the HEART and not the imperfections in your spouse. Huddle up and live!

