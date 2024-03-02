The Rhythms of Africa Annual Concert Celebrates Women in Music

Rhythms of Africa, the annual musical odyssey of vibrant African cultures to the Caribbean and the Americas, is set to captivate audiences again! Under the direction of Reggae Ambassador Willie Stewart, this year’s concert is themed “Strength of a Woman,” in alignment with March’s Women’s Month. The show pays homage to female icons from the Caribbean and beyond for their extraordinary contributions to music.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 16th at 7 pm and Sunday, March 17th at 5 pm, concerts will be presented at the Miramar Cultural Center. Tickets for this memorable event are available at Miramar Cultural Center.

Two exceptional talents headline the event as special appearance guests: internationally acclaimed reggae artist Etana, known fondly as “The Strong One,” and the queen of Barbados social and cultural ambassadorship, Alison Hinds. Special guest appearances will further elevate the evening’s entertainment, including narration by author/social media influencer Kamila McDonald. Adding to the excitement, Kamila’s remarkable 11-year-old vocalist daughter, Kailani Belle, will also grace the stage.

Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Mayor Wayne M. Messam stated, “I am thrilled to once again host the Rhythms of Africa Annual Concert in the City of Miramar, celebrating the strength of women through music. This event showcases the rich cultural diversity of our community and also pays homage to the extraordinary contributions of female musicians. Join us for a captivating evening that highlights resilience, power, and grace, all while supporting our talented local students and artists.”

A heartfelt tribute will be paid to the former leader of Third World, Michael ‘Ibo’ Cooper, by none other than Prilly Hamilton, former Third World lead singer. Additionally, the concert will feature the award-winning musicians and dancers of Rhythms of Africa, alongside the shining stars of Miramar High School students, under the tutelage of Embrace Music Foundation and reggae ambassador Willie Stewart.

Willie Stewart, the renowned drummer, and president of the Embrace Music Foundation expressed his excitement about the involvement of Miramar High School students, who have been participating in a thirty-hour drumming workshop in preparation for the event. “These students are drummers in the school’s marching band, and we are thrilled to witness their growth and talent as they take the stage alongside seasoned professionals,” Stewart commented.

Notably, the event will also feature an appearance by DWisdom, lead backup singer to Beres Hammond, adding an extra layer of excitement and diversity to the evening’s festivities.

Presented by Embrace Music Foundation, under the patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, with the support of the City of Miramar and hosted by Mayor Wayne Messam, Rhythms of Africa promises a captivating experience that spotlights iconic female musicians’ resilience, power, grace, and cultural diversity, and the empowering spirit of women through the enchanting medium of music.