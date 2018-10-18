The Tennors thrill fans at the Folkestone Skabour Festival the United Kingdom

It had been some time since The Tennors last visited the United Kingdom, so the venerable group was looking forward to breaking that drought. Based on reaction to their headline performance at the Folkestone Skabour Festival, fans in that country felt the same way.

The trio performed on opening night of the September 14-16 event in Kent, England and did not disappoint.

“It was just awesome, people came from far and wide, all different cultures to see us. The word is out that they got a treat unlike any other they have seen; booking agents that were present shared the same sentiments,” said Clive Murphy, co-founder and chief songwriter for The Tennors.

Murphy added that he along with colleagues Howard Spencer and Hal Anthony are already looking to more shows outside of their South Florida base.

“We already have some bookings for next year and are working on some others,” he said.

The fans warmed to The Tennors whose big hits include the rocksteady classics “Pressure and Slide” and “Ride Yuh Donkey”.

“We were so blown away by The Tennors, a real treat,” wrote Linda Gilbert on the festival’s Facebook page.

Amanda Atkins was equally satisfied, writing: “Dear All at The Skabour 2018 Festival

Thank you all so much! Friday night was brilliant… The Tennors and Intensified were outstanding.”

Murphy started The Tennors in 1966 and wrote “Pressure and Slide” and “Ride Yuh Donkey”. This year, the group enjoyed a revival when beer giant, Heineken, used their song, “Another Scorcher”, for a television ad campaign.

The Tennors also promoted their latest album, “Multi-racial”, at the Folkestone Skabour Festival.

This year’s event also featured British band The DekkerTones, and veteran Jamaican acts Winston Reedy of The Cimarons, and deejay Dennis Alcapone.

Contact The Tennors via email [email protected] or their website