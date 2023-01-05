The Top 15 YouTube Videos You Were Watching in 2022 On Our Jamaica Channel

What were you watching on your YouTube channel in 202? Here are The Top 15 Youtube Videos You Were Watching in 2021 on Our Jamaica Channel. he No. 1 video was “What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in the Philippines? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel today.

1. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in the Philippines?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World,” Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Davin Bennett. He is a Jamaican living in the Philippines. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in the Philippines as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in the Philippines.

2. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Saint Lucia?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Leathon Kahn. He is a Jamaican living in Saint Lucia. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in Saint Lucia as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in Saint Lucia.

3. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in South Africa?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World,” Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Gladstone and Melissa Barrett. They are Jamaicans living in South Africa. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in South Africa as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in South Africa.

4. Jamaicans Share Their Story Of Escape From Ukraine

In this episode of Jamaicans to the World, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy updates us on Owen Waugh and Tarek Simpson. They were Jamaican students living in Ukraine.

5. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in India?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World,” Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with High Commissioner, Jason Hall. He is a Jamaican living in India. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in India as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in India.

6. Reggae Happy Birthday Song (Lyric Video)

Celebrate your birthday with the Reggae Happy Birthday Song Lyric Video!

7. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in the Cayman Islands?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Alicia Reid. She is a Jamaican living in the Cayman Islands. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in the Cayman Islands as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in the Cayman Islands.

8. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Suriname?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Donieve Boyd and Renee English. They are Jamaicans living in Suriname. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in Suriname as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in Suriname.

9. The Traditional Jamaican Happy Birthday Song – Happy Birthday Jamaican Style

Here is the traditional Jamaican Happy Birthday Song made popular by Miss Lou on her show “Ring Ding”. The full song lyrics are here

10. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Dominica?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World,” Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Nancy Nassief. She is a Jamaican living in Dominica. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in Dominica as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in Dominica.

11. Basic Introductions – Learn to Speak Jamaican Patois

Learn how to speak Jamaican patios/patwa by learning basic “Introductions” in patois/ patwa in our video series “Speak Jamaican Patois”.

12. The Jamaican Happy Birthday Song – Happy Birthday Jamaican Style

Here is the traditional Jamaican Happy Birthday Song made popular by Miss Lou on her show "Ring Ding".

13. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in The Bahamas?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Cavel Walker. She is a Jamaican living in The Bahamas. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in The Bahamas as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in The Bahamas.

14. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Iceland?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Claudia Wilson. She is a Jamaican living in Iceland. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music and adjusting to living in Iceland as an expat. Xavier asks about the must eat foods and must visit places in Iceland.

15. What’s It Like Being a Jamaican Living in Ghana?

In this episode of “Jamaicans to the World”, Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy speaks with Ruth Kwakwa. She is a Jamaican living in Ghana. We discuss the food, culture, customs, the people, things to do, the language, music, and adjusting to living in Ghana as an expat. Xavier asks what are the must-eat foods and must-visit places in Ghana.

