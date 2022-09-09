This is Jamaica Announces the Peter Gracey “This is Jamaica” Poetry Scholarship 2022

This is Jamaica is committed to promoting literacy. This scholarship was created to empower children to restore and preserve Jamaican culture through poetry, drama, and the arts.

Scholarship Amount: US $2,500.00 broken up in 3 tiers. First $1,000.00, second $500.00 and third place $250.00.

Eligibility: Applicants between the ages of 6 and 17 attending a primary or high school in Jamaica.

How to Apply

Visit www.thisisjamaica.org/scholarships

Step 1 – Submit Application via the link above

Step 2 – Video Record a Rendition of the poem “This is Jamaica” written by Peter Gracey (poem below.) Poem must be recited using the opening statement “This is Jamaica” by Peter Gracey.

Step 3. Email the video via free upload through wetransfer.com or sendspace.com to [email protected] Only submissions from students who have submitted applications (above) will be reviewed.

All applications must be must be received by September 23rd and first round of video renditions by September 30th.

The winning candidate will be selected by Scholarship Selection Committee

Questions about The Peter Gracey “This is Jamaica” Poetry Scholarship can be directed to [email protected]

The scholarship funds provided will be handled exclusively by This Is Jamaica Inc.

Privacy Policy

By submitting an application, This Is Jamaica is granted permission to send applicant information regarding his or her application and other scholarship related information, via the submitted email address.

No applicants will be contacted regarding anything other than their application or the business of This Is Jamaica Poetry Scholarship, its sponsors and affiliates.

Applicants will grant This Is Jamaica permission to use their names, photos, and performances on their respective websites, or in other marketing communications relating to the scholarship program.

Applicant’s emails will not be used for any marketing purposes. This is Jamaica, Education Solutions International and its representatives will not knowingly sell, share, rent or otherwise transfer your information other than in accordance with the terms set forth in this Privacy Policy.

Terms & Conditions

Only one submission may be entered per student. No groups. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. By submitting an application to the This Is Jamaica Poetry Scholarship, you certify that all the information you have provided was done and performed by you, and the information you provide to This Is Jamaica is accurate.

Applicants shall fully indemnify, hold harmless and defend This Is Jamaica, Education Solutions International and its directors, officers, employees, agents, stockholders, and Affiliates from and against all claims, demands, actions, suits, damages, liabilities, losses, settlements, judgments, costs and expenses (including but not limited to reasonable attorney’s fees and costs), whether or not involving a third party claim, which arises out of or relates to any act or omission of the applicant.

As outlined in the Privacy Policy, This Is Jamaica its agents and/or representatives have permission to: