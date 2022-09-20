This Jamaican Beach Listed As One of the Caribbean’s Top Hideaway Beaches of 2022

Caribbean Journal has compiled a list of its 15 favorite “hidden beaches” in the Caribbean where travelers can find that little bit of extra seclusion they are looking for, and Jamaica’s Frenchman’s Cove is on it.

Frenchman’s Cove is one of the most famous beaches on the island, but it is also surprisingly free of crowds. It has been the setting for many films, including “Knight and Day” and “No Time to Die.” While there is a resort located on the beach, it is easy to obtain a day pass that will give you access to your own personal beach for a day.

Located between cliffs boasting lush tropical vegetation and wildlife on the eastern coast of the island. Frenchman’s Cove Beach showcases the perfect combination of champagne-colored sands and aquamarine-blue Caribbean waters. It is a place of total relaxation and appropriate for romantic journeys or family outings. It offers excellent swimming and snorkeling without crowds. There are many comfortable options for accommodations and dining nearby, which enhances the beach’s perfection as a premiere Jamaican destination for visitors.

Frenchman’s Cove gets its name from a folk tale that describes a battle between swashbuckling cannon-firing British and French soldiers that took place near the cove. According to the story, the British defeated the French and the wounded took refuge in the cove. It has served as an exclusive getaway spot for VIPs and celebrities for more than half a century as it offers all the attractions of a tropical paradise with the added incentive of being protected from the prying eyes of crowds.

The other “hideaway” beaches recommended by Caribbean Journal include White Bay, Exuma, The Bahamas; Shark Creek, Great Harbor Cay, The Bahamas; Mudjin Harbor, Middle Caicos, Turks and Caicos; Old Bight Beach, Cat Island, The Bahamas; Point of Sand, Little Cayman, The Cayman Islands; Boca Grandi, Aruba; 17 Mile Beach, Barbuda; Loblolly Beach, Anegada; BBC Beach, Grenada; Vessup Bay, St Thomas; Anse Fond Banane, Martinique; Sandy Point, St Croix; Baie Rouge, St Martin; and Bathsheba, Barbados.

Source – CaribJournal/Photo – Deposit Photos – Depositphotos.com