The 2025 US Open has introduced a powerful new theme in honor of the 75th anniversary of Althea Gibson breaking tennis’s color barrier. For the first time in the tournament’s history, a Black artist has created the official theme artwork. Melissa Koby, a Jamaican-born artist now based in Tampa, Florida, was selected for this groundbreaking role. Her work honors Gibson, one of tennis’s greatest pioneers, and marks a historic achievement as Koby becomes the first Black woman to design the official US Open theme art.

Who is Melissa Koby?

Melissa Koby was born in Jamaica and now lives in Tampa, where she works as an illustrator and visual artist. Her art often focuses on themes of social justice and the celebration of people of color. Using a unique mix of watercolor painting and digital illustration, Koby’s work stands out for its layered textures and faceless figures that encourage universal connection.

For the 2025 US Open, Koby worked with layered paper cutouts, creating a silhouette of Althea Gibson surrounded by symbols of New York and tennis history. This piece marks the first time a Black woman artist has been selected to create the US Open’s official theme art.

Who Is Althea Gibson?

Althea Gibson holds a legendary place in tennis history. She broke the color barrier in 1950, becoming the first Black player to compete in what is now known as the US Open. She went on to win five major titles and inspired generations of Black athletes, including Venus and Serena Williams.

Koby’s art honors Gibson’s achievements and the path she paved for others. The theme art features Gibson’s profile, a US Open-blue tennis court, the Statue of Liberty, Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the Tiffany trophies awarded to champions. Each detail tells part of Gibson’s story.

Where Fans Will See the Art

Fans attending the 2025 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York will see Koby’s artwork displayed throughout the venue. Posters, banners, and installations featuring her design will be part of the tournament experience from the moment visitors step inside.

The tribute will be a centerpiece at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the opening weekend, helping connect thousands of fans to the history of the sport and the woman who changed it forever.

Breaking New Ground as an Artist

Creating the 2025 US Open theme art is a significant moment for Koby, as it places her in the spotlight at one of the biggest sports events in the world. As the first Black woman artist to take on this role, she follows in the footsteps of the trailblazer her work honors.

Koby hopes that her art will inspire others, especially young Black girls, whether they are future artists, tennis players, or changemakers in their own way.

Art That Tells a Story

Koby’s piece goes beyond simple decoration. It tells the story of Althea Gibson’s strength, resilience, and historic achievements. The layered design reflects the layers of Gibson’s journey—from battling racial barriers to becoming a global sports icon.

Visitors who see the theme art at the US Open will experience a blend of visual beauty and meaningful storytelling. Even those unfamiliar with Gibson’s legacy will be drawn into learning more about her life and contributions.

Photo -Melissa Koby Instagram