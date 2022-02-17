This Jamaican Hotel Listed among Caribbean’s Top 10 Luxury Hotels of 2022

The Caribbean Journal has compiled a list of the top 10 luxury hotels in the Caribbean for 2022, and the Eclipse at Half Moon in Jamaica has been included among them. For the purposes of the list, luxury encompasses design, food and beverage options, the natural environment, and service. Going deeper, the definition of luxury refers to how a resort accommodation engages with its guests. All 10 of the best luxury resorts in the Caribbean on the list feature world-class spas, superb dining choices, and spectacular design, as well as a unique quality that can only be found in the Caribbean.

When Eclipse at Half Moon opened, the venue signaled that a new kind of Jamaican hotel was now available. Its approach combines the qualities of a timeless resort and an innovative and modern way of thinking. The Steuart family and Salamander Hotels have partnered to create a unique experience that honors Half Moon’s legacy while moving the property into the 21st century.

Eclipse at Half Moon is perfect for couples, families, or large groups and can easily be called one of the most luxurious accommodations in the Caribbean to open in a generation. The new resort includes 57 accommodations, two restaurants, three bars, the Fern Tree, a Salamander spa, private beachfront with a natural cove for swimming, and an infinity-edge swimming pool.

A variety of rooms is available at Eclipse at Half Moon. Some are located on the first floor of the Great House and feature large, covered, and furnished private patios or balconies. Others are located on the first floor of two-storey cottages, and each of these has a private patio or balcony as well. Suites have views of the Caribbean and provide indoor/outdoor living space. Some accommodations are situated in private estate houses in the midst of tropical gardens and feature up to four bedrooms. These are designed with entertaining in mind; the Estate Ocean Suite includes a wet bar, powder room and a living area linked to its covered outdoor living space by French doors.

The resort also offers a wide variety of activities, ranging from yoga to horseback riding to scuba diving adventures. There are water sports, tennis, squash, and a children’s village, so there is an appropriate activity for everyone in the party.

Photo Courtesy of Half Moon