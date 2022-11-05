This Port Antonio Eatery Has Been Recognized as One of 2022’s 10 Best Fine Dining Restaurants in the Caribbean

TripAdvisor has named the Bushbar restaurant in Port Antonio, Jamaica, as one of its Travelers Choice Best Restaurants for Fine Dining in the Caribbean in 2022. Travelers who have dined there have given it reviews that cite its excellent ambiance and its healthy, international, vegetarian, and authentic Jamaican menu items served in a setting with amazing views.

Bushbar is located in the iconic and trendy Geejam Hotel, a boutique resort that boasts its own recording studio and that has been described as one of the “sexiest backdrops” in Port Antonio. The bar features an infinity pool and a modern, state-of-the-art sound system and is the perfect spot to enjoy views of 300-year-old Ficus trees among the palms, breadfruit, and other fruit trees in its forest along with the spectacular seascape, hang out in the deejay booth and treehouse, listen to live entertainment, play pool on the outdoor table with local residents, and enjoy some of the island’s best fusion food and cocktail menu.

Bushbar has also been called an “upscale experience in flavor.” It combines a scenic outdoor setting with international fusion with both patio dining and indoor seating. The restaurant serves many traditional Jamaican dishes in a jungle setting of lush foliage and unsurpassed views.

Breakfast features buttermilk pancakes, three-egg omelets, and tropical fruit plates. Lunch offerings feature Jamaican-style pub food like jerked chicken wraps, mahi mahi sandwiches, fish and chips, while dinners offer steak, grilled snapper, seafood in coconut sauce, and jerk chicken stuffed with callaloo and served with passionfruit sauce.

The food at Bushbar is matched by the exciting social scene that can be experienced there. The venue provides opportunities to mix and mingle with other travelers and locals to enjoy live entertainment. On Friday nights, the live music frequently features the iconic mento band, The Jolly Boys.

The other restaurants listed in the Best Fine Dining in the Caribbean category by TripAdvisor include Ocean Z Restaurant in Noord, Aruba; Senses Fine Dining in Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba; Bistrot Caraibes in Grand Case, St. Martin / St. Maarten; Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar in San Juan, Puerto Rico; JAX Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar in Maho, St. Martin / St. Maarten; The Wine Cellar in Willemstad, Curacao; PRIME at Paradise Point in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Montserrat Manor Restaurant in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Champers Restaurant in Christ Church Parish, Barbados.

Photo – Favolosa