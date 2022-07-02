Jerk Chicken Kebabs on the Grill

Jerk Chicken Kebabs perfect dish for summer barbeques, this spicy Jamaican treat is easy to make and sure to be appreciated by family and friends. This recipe serves eight

INGREDIENTS

For the Jerk Marinade

1/2 Teaspoon Nutmeg

1 Tablespoon Allspice

1 Tablespoon Cinnamon

3 Tablespoon Brown sugar

1/2 Teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

1 Tablespoon Paprika

1 Tablespoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Black pepper

2 Tablespoon Fresh thyme (or1 Tablespoon, Dried)

5 Green Onion Stalks

3 Large Garlic Cloves

1 Cup Cilantro, Packed

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

1/4 Cup Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1 Red Onion, Cut into 2″ Pieces, Divided

For the Kebabs

2 Pounds Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs

1 Pound Baby Bell Peppers, Whole

1 Pineapple, Cut into 2″ Pieces

Metal or Bamboo Skewers, Soaked

DIRECTIONS

To make the marinade, add all spices, green onion stalks, garlic cloves, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice, and 1/4 of the red onion to a blender and blend on high speed until smooth. Pour the mixture over the chicken pieces and marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Build the kebabs by placing one piece each of chicken, pineapple, pepper, and the remaining red onion on each skewer. Place each kebab on a grill over medium heat and cook, rotating frequently, until the chicken is done. Serve the Jerk Chicken Kebabs with Jamaican rice and peas, or Jamaican festivals or hot buttered roast corn or with a salad and enjoy!

Photo – Deposit Photos